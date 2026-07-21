Canterbury Bulldogs winger Marcelo Montoya has retired with immediate effect and taken up his new role at the club which combines responsibilities in the NRL wellbeing space with assisting pathways coaches.

Having struggled with injuries in recent months, nine-time Fiji international Montoya had announced his intention to retire at the end of the 2026 season back in June.

But with his last NRL appearance made at the back end of May, and his only two games since then made in the New South Wales Cup for the Bulldogs’ reserves, the 30-year-old has opted to hang up his boots a few months early.

Montoya retires with 58 tries to his name in 162 NRL appearances, including 28 in 80 games at first-grade level for the Bulldogs.

‘It’s an absolute pleasure to be part of this club and to be able to play here… it’s where I started my career, so to finish it here is only right’

Born in Lautoka, Montoya – who made a try-scoring international bow for Fiji against Samoa back in October 2016 – is a product of the Bulldogs’ youth ranks.

Making his NRL debut in their colours in early 2017 against New Zealand Warriors, he went on to enjoy a four-season stint with the Wahs between 2021 and 2024, scoring 30 tries in 82 appearances before returning to the Bulldogs.

After bowing out with a try in the NSW Cup against Wests Tigers last weekend, Montoya’s decision to retire with immediate effect was announced via social media, with a video shared of him informing the squad of his news.

In that video, he said: “My body’s been giving me some issues this year, and obviously over the last two years.

“I think more mentally recently, it’s been a struggle for myself.

“The game at the weekend in reserve grade was my last game, and I told Ciro (Cameron Ciraldo, head coach) yesterday.

“I just want to thank everyone here, it’s an absolute pleasure to be part of this club and to be able to play here. It’s where I started my career, so to finish it here is only right.

“I’m looking forward to my next role. I spoke to Gus (Phil Gould, General Manager)… my job was meant to start on November 1, but it starts now, so I’m looking forward to it.

“I want to thank everyone that’s been a part of my journey, especially Ciro and Gus.”

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