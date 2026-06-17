Nine-time Fiji international Marcelo Montoya will retire at the end of the 2026 NRL season, it has been confirmed.

Outside-back Montoya, who turned 30 in February, has over 160 NRL appearances to his name: and is currently in his second stint with Canterbury Bulldogs.

The veteran re-joined the Bulldogs ahead of the 2025 campaign following a four-season stint elsewhere in the NRL with New Zealand Warriors which saw him rack up 82 games.

His decision to retire was announced in a press release published by the Bulldogs on Wednesday.

‘I’m 100% focused on finishing this season off strongly and hopefully doing something special with my brothers’

Born in Lautoka, Montoya made a try-scoring international bow for Fiji back in October 2016 against Samoa.

His most recent appearance for the Bati came in June 2019 against Lebanon, with four tries scored in total across his nine games on the international stage.

As the Bulldogs made the news of his retirement public, he said: “I started my career here so it feels right to also finish it as a Bulldog.

“From the kid running around for the Bankstown Bulls to playing in NRL Finals series’ and representing my culture on the biggest stages, I’ll be forever grateful for the opportunities rugby league have given myself and my family.

“While I’m excited for the next chapter, I’m 100% focused on finishing this season off strongly and hopefully doing something special with my brothers.”

Having progressed through the club’s youth ranks, Montoya made his NRL bow for the Bulldogs early on in 2017.

His debut came against the Wahs, who he would go on to join in 2021, and he marked the occasion with a try.

Now sat on 58 NRL career tries, his retirement announcement comes with Cameron Ciraldo’s side sat 12th on the ladder having played 13 games this term. They host Manly Sea Eagles this weekend.