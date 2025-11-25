World number one darts sensation Luke Littler has backed a campaign for rugby league icon Kevin Sinfield to be awarded a knighthood for his superhuman fundraising efforts on behalf of the MND community.

On Monday, December 1, Sinfield will begin his ‘7 in 7: Together’ challenge, running seven ultra marathons in seven days across seven cities or regions.

Running in East Anglia, Cork, Swansea, Sheffield, Cumbria, Dundee and York (with day seven ending in Leeds at Headingley) , Sinfield will visit new locations that could be overlooked by major events so the MND community in each know they are not forgotten.

His previous five challenges have already raised over £10 million combined, and before even stepping foot into this year’s mammoth task, he has already pledged to do it again next year for a seventh time.

That will match the number long-time friend and former Leeds Rhinos team-mate Rob Burrow, who lost his five-year battle with MND aged 41 in June 2024, famously wore during his playing career.

Luke Littler throws support behind Kevin Sinfield knighthood calls ahead of latest MND fundraiser

Warrington-born Littler is a huge rugby league nut, supporting his hometown club and even seeing the Wolves’ stadium renamed in his honour for a Super League clash against Catalans Dragons earlier this year.

Inspired by Sinfield’s bond with Burrow, he began donating some of his prize money to the Motor Neurone Disease Association (MNDA), including £10,000 last month after winning the World Grand Prix.

The Daily Star have launched a campaign for Sinfield to be rewarded with a knighthood, with nearly 50,000 having signed an online petition backing the move.

In an interview with the newspaper, Littler has thrown his support behind that campaign, saying: “I will be supporting it all the way.

“He’s doing seven (ultra) marathons. He has been doing it for years on years now. Obviously I will show my support. I’ll have a little watch if I can.

“What Kevin’s done is absolutely brilliant. He is going to obviously continue it and continue it.”

Sinfield received an MBE in 2014 for his services to the game, and then an OBE in 2021 for his charitable fundraising. He is yet to be awarded a knighthood, though.

The 45-year-old’s fundraising efforts are all geared towards the fight against MND, with around 5,000 people in the UK currently believed to be fighting the condition.

Among them are former rugby union stars Lewis Moody and Ed Slater, and ex-Premier League footballer Marcus Stewart.

18-year-old Littler wore the MNDA’s logo during his own Premier League matches last season as he reached the final against Luke Humphries at the O2 Arena.

He added: “Being a rugby league fan, I’ve seen the amazing fundraising work done for the Motor Neurone Disease Association, particularly by Rob Burrow and Kevin Sinfield in recent years.

“The MND Association are doing so much important work, and when I found out that I had a space available to support a charity on my shirt, I wanted to back them.”