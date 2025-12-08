Kevin Sinfield’s next ‘7 in 7’ challenge confirmed as incredible end destination announced

Rugby league hero Kevin Sinfield will finish next year’s ‘7 in 7’ challenge at Old Trafford during the 2026 Super League Grand Final.

This will be a full-circle moment for the Leeds Rhinos icon, who previously ran onto the same turf during the 2022 Rugby League World Cup during a fundraising effort.

News of his next Herculean effort comes just one day after Sinfield completed the ‘7 in 7 together’ challenge, in which he has raised a staggering £1.2 million to support those living with Motor Neurone Disease (MND).

While the challenge might now be over, donations can still be made HERE.

‘The final 7 in 7 Challenge was always going to be a special one for us’

As part of next year’s effort, Sinfield will also work his way through the rugby league heartlands, as well as stopping at all 12 of the Super League clubs based in the UK.

RL Commercial are delighted to confirm that Kevin Sinfield CBE’s 2026 ‘7 in 7 challenge’ to raise awareness and funds for the MND community will finish at the @Betfred #SuperLeague Grand Final at Old Trafford on Saturday October 3rd 👏 pic.twitter.com/rd5iiWHIFq — Betfred Super League (@SuperLeague) December 8, 2025

Commenting on the news, Sinfield said: “The final 7 in 7 Challenge was always going to be a special one for us. The number seven is so important to us because it was the number that Rob wore on his shirt during his incredible Rugby League career.

“He lit up Old Trafford in that shirt on so many occasions and it is fitting in this final challenge that we should bring the Rugby League community together to celebrate Rob and also show our support for the MND community. As a 7 in 7 team, we have talked about making sure that every member of that community knows they are loved and cared for, especially at the darkest of times.

“We will start a little bit earlier in 2026 in September rather than our usual December slot so we can finish at Old Trafford just as Rob did during his playing career. We want to visit as many Rugby League communities along the way as we can, it feels the right way to finish these challenges.

“We started out going for a run for a mate with a mate and we can’t wait to bring everyone together next year to finish off on the best possible note.

“I will continue to support the MND community for life but it will be in different ways, I’m not sure what that will be but I am already looking forward to our final 7 in 7 in 2026 and going back to Old Trafford on Grand Final night.”

