Former Wigan Warriors winger Christian Wade will make his second debut in rugby union this weekend just two weeks after linking up with his new club.

Wade left Wigan at the end of the 2025 Super League season following a stint in rugby league which did not quite go to plan. Wade ultimately made just two appearances as a rugby league player, scoring in both of those games but failing to make an overall great impression.

It was confirmed before he had finished up with Wigan that he would be returning to rugby union and agreeing a deal to sign for Prem Rugby heavyweights Newcastle Red Bulls and after a brief break following his commitments with Wigan, Wade linked up with Newcastle late last month.

And he has now been fast tracked into the Red Bulls team for this Sunday’s game in the Challenge Cup when Newcastle take on South African side, the Lions.

Newcastle coach Alan Dickens said: “Christian has been with us for a couple of weeks now and has got a really infectious personality.

“He’s already the life and soul of the place, he’s working hard every day in training and he is someone who has always looked after himself from a physical preparation standpoint.

“He’s a potent finisher with plenty of gas out wide, and we’re looking forward to seeing the impact he can make for us on the field.”

Wade returns to rugby union with a clear goal: looking to break the Prem Rugby’s all-time try-scoring record. The 34-year-old is sat on 93 tries, just eight behind another former Wigan star in Chris Ashton, who tops the leaderboard with 101.

But he admits he heads back to the 15-man code feeling fresh and ready to contribute to the sport for a good while yet.