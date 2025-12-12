Gold Coast Titans have opened talks in a bid to keep Ireland international forward Jaimin Jolliffe at the club following speculation he could be set for a move to Super League.

Jolliffe has been rumoured with a switch to England for the 2026 season – with both Castleford Tigers and St Helens linked with moves for the forward.

However, Castleford have never explored a move for Jolliffe and are instead looking at other possible targets in the Australian market to round off their squad for 2026. The Saints have also concluded their recruitment for next year, with Nene Macdonald likely to be the final arrival in Paul Rowley’s plans for his first season at the club.

But irrespective of a move to Super League seemingly looking less likely, the Titans are in no mood to let Jolliffe leave it seems – as fresh reports Down Under have suggested they are in talks over an extension.

Jolliffe is off-contract at the end of next year and as such, is able to negotiate with rival teams for the 2027 season with immediate effect.

But in a bid to prevent that from happening, Gold Coast are looking at locking in Jolliffe to a new contract. Jolliffe has also been linked with a move to fellow NRL side North Queensland Cowboys, while Perth Bears are also potentially interested in the prop.

The 29-year-old has spent his entire career with the Titans, having made his debut as somewhat of a late bloomer in 2020 at the age of 24.

He was called into Ireland’s squad for the 2022 Rugby League World Cup in England and made two appearances for the Wolfhounds.

But any notion of a move to Super League in 2026 or 2027 now appears to be unlikely given how the Titans are pushing to retain him on a long-term deal beyond the end of the current campaign.