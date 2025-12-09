The calls for Kevin Sinfield to be made a Sir in the New Year’s Honours List are growing – with high-profile celebrity Piers Morgan the latest to join the protests.

Sinfield has now raised over £11million for charities that are fighting for people living with Motor Neurone Disease following his latest 7 in 7 challenge, which concluded over the weekend.

The Leeds Rhinos icon once again completed seven ultramarathons in just seven days, with the fundraising tally for that individual challenge now over £1.1million.

He is showing no signs of slowing down either, with plans already confirmed for a seventh challenge next year that will follow a similar theme and finish at the Super League Grand Final in October.

But before then, more and more people are demanding that a Knighthood is bestowed upon the rugby league great in this year’s list – however, a reported rule could prevent that.

Totally agree with today’s Mirror splash headline.. few more deserving candidates for a knighthood than Kevin Sinfield after another astonishing achievement from this remarkable man who does so much for @mndassoc .

Please donate to his fundraising page: https://t.co/8DC0jPt4uT pic.twitter.com/JVTSXVEyPT — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) December 8, 2025

There is heavy speculation that honours can only be given to an individual three years apart. Sinfield was made an OBE in 2021, and last year became a CBE. That would lean to the fact that any further upgrade – which would be a KBE, a Knighthood – can only happen at 2027 at the earliest.

But more people of notoriety are calling for that rule to be removed, including Morgan, who insists it is now time to recognise Sinfield’s achievements with the highest possible accolade.

After the Daily Mirror joined the calls for a Knighthood, Morgan wrote on X: “Totally agree with today’s Mirror splash headline.. few more deserving candidates for a knighthood than Kevin Sinfield after another astonishing achievement from this remarkable man who does so much for @mndassoc.”

The likes of the Speaker, Lindsay Hoyle, have also suggested Sinfield should be made a Sir as early this year – with a decision set to be revealed in the coming weeks.