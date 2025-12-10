Kevin Sinfield admits he is still very much doing it for a friend, as calls for him to be awarded a Knighthood continue to grow louder.

Sinfield was awarded an OBE in 2021, and was also awarded a CBE alongside Rob Burrow in the 2024 New Year’s Honours list, but that latest honour means he is unable to receive a KBE – a Knighthood – until 2027 at the earliest.

However, that has not stopped calls for him to receive the honour, with high-profile names like Piers Morgan and the Speaker of the House of Commons, Lyndsey Hoyle, calling for Sinfield to receive a Knighthood for his fundraising efforts.

Since undertaking his Herculean fundraising efforts in 2020, he has helped raise over £11 million for Motor Neurone Disease charities and to help those living with the condition.

His latest challenge, titled ‘7 in 7 together’, also saw him raise over £1.2 million alone. While the challenge might now be over, donations can still be made HERE.

‘We’ve done a bit of running for a friend with some friends’

With the noise continuing to grow louder over a Knighthood, Sinfield is still remaining as modest as ever, insisting his efforts are simply ‘a bit of running for a friend’.

“People have said a lot of nice things, but I still go back to the first (challenge); whenever I’m slightly embarrassed, I go back to that we’ve done a bit of running for a friend with some friends,” he told Channel 5 news.

“That’s what this has always been, in its simplest form, we’ve been running for Rob with some friends and having a good time. The fact that people have got behind us, believe in what we’re doing, and understand we’re trying to make it better for the MND community – and everyone else for that matter – then I’m happy just going about my business in my own little way.

Sinfield will hit the streets yet again in 2026, taking on the final ‘7 in 7’ challenge as he runs through the rugby league heartlands. His effort will also see him finish at Old Trafford during the Super League Grand Final.

WEDNESDAY’S READS ON LRL

👉🏻 Kevin Sinfield completes superhuman ‘7 in 7: Together’ challenge as huge total raised for MND community

👉🏻 Speaker throws weight behind Kevin Sinfield knighthood calls with 9-word post

👉🏻 Kevin Sinfield smashes fundraising target for latest 7 in 7 challenge ahead of Headingley return

👉🏻 Gallery: 25 incredible images from Kevin Sinfield’s superhuman ‘7 in 7: Together’ challenge