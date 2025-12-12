Former Leeds Rhinos half-back Matt Frawley has officially returned to Australia following his exit from Super League – and has landed a coaching role with NRL heavyweights Canberra Raiders.

Frawley’s time in England came to an end last season after he left Leeds mid-year to finish 2025 with Huddersfield Giants. However, injury there curtailed his career and ultimately cut it short.

There was speculation that Frawley would be heading to France to play in their domestic competition, but instead, the half-back has now agreed to head back to where it all started and agree a deal to work in Canberra’s pathways coaching team.

He is one of three headline arrivals in that department with former Australian rugby union star Matt Giteau and ex-Melbourne Storm forward Dale Finucane.

And Frawley admitted it was a ‘full circle moment’ to start his coaching career at the same place where his playing days began as a teenager.

“It’s a bit of a full circle moment, especially coming back to the junior reps. Coming through the grades playing u16’s and u18’s, to be back as a coach is pretty crazy but really happy to be here,” Frawley said.

“I think the whole program has come leaps and bounds. To have the likes of Dale and Matt, and the current coaches that are here is awesome for the kids and a good thing for the club.”

Giteau never played rugby league at professional level, but his father Ron was an early icon in Canberra’s history.

“To be involved with the Raiders is very special. It’s only a small and limited capacity, but I’m honored to be here especially given the history of my father and brother being involved as well,” Giteau said.

“I’ll be more attack focused – catch and pass, ball handling, decision making and skills specific training. It’s also great to connect with guys like Dale and Matt and work with them.”

Frawley made over 50 Super League appearances across two spells in England, having played for Huddersfield in both 2019 and 2025 as well as signing for Leeds in 2024.