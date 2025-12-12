Leeds Rhinos lock in coaching team on new long-term contracts

Leeds Rhinos assistants Jamie Langley and Scott Grix have committed their long-term futures to the club – with both now set to remain at AMT Headingley until at least the end of the 2028 Super League season.

Langley and Grix have proven to be influential figures as part of Brad Arthur’s team over the last 12 months, and the pair have been rewarded with new deals that will ensure no matter what happens with Arthur after this year, they will stay at the Rhinos.

Grix joined Leeds in 2023 and was promoted to a more senior role within Arthur’s setup when he arrived at the club midway through last year.

“I’m excited to be part of us taking the next step and to be more competitive again in 2026,” the former Ireland international said. “We’ve got great continuity in the staff and the playing group, and we’re already seeing in pre-season that we’re picking up where we left off.

“It’s a really collaborative environment, and everyone is heading in the same direction. I love that I’ve been part of this group for a few years now and I’m looking forward to pushing boundaries, challenging each other and being part of what comes next.”

Langley returned to rugby league a year ago after a lengthy and successful spell in Sale Sharks. He is being earmarked as a future Super League head coach after his impressive coaching career in both codes to date.

“I’m really pleased to be continuing with the Rhinos,” Langley said. “We’ve got a brilliant group of players who are hungry to improve, and a coaching team that is aligned and driven. The foundations we’ve laid give us a real platform for success, and I’m excited for what the next three years can bring.”

Arthur himself said: “Scott and Jamie are outstanding operators and key leaders in our environment. Their knowledge, energy and connection with the players are huge assets.

“Chev Walker has done a great job in his role as Transition Coach bringing through our young players into the first team squad whilst Adam Magretton and Charlie Venables ensure that our players are in the best physical condition.

“Our medical team, led by Dave Ferguson, have done great work ensuring our players are available for selection when required whilst John Fletcher is a real asset to all the coaches leading our analysis.”