Lindsey Burrow launches new book with powerful rousing call to action made

Lindsey Burrow, the wife of late rugby league great Rob, has launched her book – ‘Take Care: A Memoir of Love, Family & Never Giving Up’ – which is now available to pre-order.

Described as a ‘life-affirming memoir’, Lindsey shares her story of juggling her day job as an NHS physiotherapist with round-the-clock care for Rob while simultaneously raising her young family and helping to raise awareness for Motor Neurone Disease.

Exploring her life and sharing her experiences of finding strength in the good and the bad times, the aim is to offer hope to those reading to overcome challenges in their own lives.

It also poses a powerful rousing call to action for society to take better care of one another.

Lindsey and Rob were teenage sweethearts, and having got married in 2006, they would go on to have three children – Macy, Maya and Jackson.

Rob, who won eight Super League titles with Leeds Rhinos, lost his battle with MND at the age of 41 back in June having been diagnosed with the disease in December 2019.

Lindsey shared the news of her new book via social media on Christmas Eve, writing: “I’m thrilled to say that I’ve finished writing the book.

“Take Care comes out on February 27, 2025. I’m looking forward to sharing our story with you all next year.

“Wishing you and your loved ones a very happy Christmas x”

