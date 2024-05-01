“I don’t really know what Sam’s plans are,” he said.

“Sam I think has a two-year contract at Warrington and we’ve built up a lot of respect for Simon (Moran), Stuart (Middleton), Karl (Fitzpatrick) and the group over at Warrington so we wouldn’t want to disrupt that.

“My view is that this is Sam’s opportunity to show the world that he can coach and we wish him every success with that.”

READ NEXT: Shaun Wane and two Super League coaches touted as possible South Sydney candidates