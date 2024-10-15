Castleford Tigers forward becomes Leigh Leopards’ sixth new signing for 2025

Leigh Leopards have confirmed the signing of young forward Brad Martin from Castleford Tigers on a two-year contract from 2025.

The 23-year-old has made 40 appearances for Castleford since making his Super League debut back in 2020.

Martin came through the Leeds Rhinos youth ranks before joining Castleford’s academy ahead of the 2020 season.

The Pontefract-born forward becomes Leigh’s sixth signing ahead of 2025, with David Armstrong (Newcastle Knights), Isaac Liu (Gold Coast Titans), Tesi Niu (Dolphins), Ben Condon (Manly Sea Eagles) and Ryan Brown (Wigan Warriors) having already been announced.

“Brad is a prop or lock forward who has gained good experience at Castleford, and I’m delighted he is joining us for 2025,” Leigh’s head of rugby Chris Chester said.

“Brad is a good, all round, solid player and a good human being. He has a bright future at Leigh Leopards.”

Martin played his junior rugby at Dewsbury Moor before spending four years in the youth system at Leeds.

He made the move across West Yorkshire in 2020 seeking first-team opportunities and made his debut in the latter stages of that season against Hull KR.

Martin would played 40 games for the Tigers between 2020 and 2024 whilst gaining experience in League 1 with Midlands Hurricanes in 2022 and 2023.

He played for Castleford against Leigh in their 28-28 draw at the Leigh Sports Village in Round 10.

Martin will link up with his new Leigh team-mates when pre-season training commences ahead of next season.