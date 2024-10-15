Leigh Leopards’ recruitment drive is well underway for 2025, with five signings having already been confirmed by the club.

There’s set to be big change in playing personnel at the Leigh Sports Village over the off-season, with 10 departures being announced by the Leopards at the end of the 2024 campaign, including key men such as John Asiata, Zak Hardaker (both Hull FC), Tom Amone (Canterbury Bulldogs), Kai O’Donnell (North Queensland Cowboys) and Ricky Leutele (TBC).

Meanwhile, the Leopards have already confirmed five new arrivals for 2025 and beyond, with four of those coming from the NRL in the shape of David Armstrong (Newcastle Knights), Isaac Liu (Gold Coast Titans), Ben Condon (Manly Sea Eagles) and Tesi Niu (Dolphins). England Academy prop Ryan Brown has also joined on a two-year deal from neighbours Wigan Warriors.

And with the aforementioned incomings and outgoings in mind, how will Adrian Lam’s side line up next season? Love Rugby League has taken a look at their potential 17.

1. David Armstrong

This guy is the real deal. It says a lot about a player when his NRL club Newcastle Knights wanted to retain him, but he chose to take up a three-year contract with the Leopards. He has pace to burn, and scored five tries in as many games for the Knights after making his first-grade debut earlier this year.

2. Darnell McIntosh

McIntosh arrived at Leigh midway through the 2024 campaign from Hull FC in a deal that saw Tom Briscoe move the other way. McIntosh had to be patient for his chance in a Leopards jersey, but he went on to score five tries in 16 appearances in the second half of the season.

3. Umyla Hanley

Hanley enjoyed a stellar breakthrough season with Leigh in 2024, scoring 14 tries in 29 appearances in all competitions. He played the first half of the campaign on the wing before moving into the centres, a position he impressed in.

4. Tesi Niu

The Tonga international has penned a three-year contract with Leigh from next season, having made more than 50 appearances in the NRL for Brisbane Broncos and the Dolphins. He is able to play fullback and wing, but he will fill the void left by Leutele in the centres, you feel.

5. Josh Charnley

Former England international Charnley will want to break Ryan Hall’s Super League try-scoring record in 2025, with the Leopards wideman sitting just six tries behind Hall in the all-time leaderboard. He scored 19 tries in 27 games for Leigh in 2024.

6. Matt Moylan or Gareth O’Brien

The number six shirt will be taken by Moylan or O’Brien next season. Reports emerged in Australia last month suggesting that Moylan was contemplating retirement at the end of the 2024 despite having a year left on his contract with the Leopards: but an official announcement has yet to be made.

Moylan currently has the No. 6 jersey at Leigh, but if he does decide to call time on his illustrious career, then O’Brien would be nailed on for that stand-off role, you suspect. O’Brien was a key player for Lam’s side in the second half of this season.

7. Lachlan Lam

The Papua New Guinea international has been one of the premier half-backs in Super League for a couple of years now, and is a key cog in Leigh’ machine. Lam is a joy to watch, and played in 30 of Leigh’s games in 2024.

8. Aaron Pene

The Australian-born prop, who is of Samoan and German heritage, arrived at the Leigh Sports Village midway through the 2024 campaign from Melbourne Storm. He made 15 appearances for Lam’s side this season, with 14 of those coming from the bench. But with Amone now returning to the NRL, Pene could be set for a starting berth in 2025.

9. Edwin Ipape

Best hooker in Super League? Quite possibly. Ipape has been absolute dynamite for the Leopards in Super League over the last two seasons and is a firm fans’ favourite at the Leigh Sports Village. He had a couple of niggling injury issues in 2024, but he’ll be hoping to be fully fit and firing next year on the back of the Pacific Championships with his native Papua New Guinea.

10. Robbie Mulhern

The England powerhouse, who has also represented Ireland on the international stage, has been one of the best props in Super League over the last two seasons. Mulhern, who made 23 appearances for the Leopards in 2024, will be hoping to be called-up to represent England against Samoa this autumn.

11. Ben Condon

The 6ft 5in back-rower is likely to fill the void left in the back-row by the departing O’Donnell. Condon, who has made 15 appearances in the NRL, has penned a two-year contract with Leigh and will experience Super League for the first time in 2025.

12. Frankie Halton

The Ireland international was one of Leigh’s most consistent performers in 2024, building a solid partnership with O’Donnell in the back-row. Halton signed for his hometown club Leigh from Hull KR midway through the 2023 campaign and played 28 times for Lam’s side this year.

13. Isaac Liu

New Zealand and Samoa international Liu arrives at Leigh on a two-year contract, having made more than 270 appearances in the NRL, in which time he won two NRL Grand Finals with Sydney Roosters. Liu will replace Asiata in the No. 13 jersey, you feel.

Bench

14. Brad Dwyer

Livewire hooker Dwyer joined Leigh on loan from Warrington Wolves at the start of the season before making the move permanent. He played 27 games for Lam’s side this season, with 20 of those coming from the bench. Dwyer and Ipape work well together when interchanging.

15. Owen Trout

It’s probably fair to say Trout had the best year of his career so far in 2024, making 30 appearances for Lam’s outfit, starting 16 of those and 14 from the bench. The 24-year-old will take his game to another level in 2025, you suspect, with that confidence now under his belt.

16. Jack Hughes

Hughes is Leigh’s Mr Consistent. He just does all the hard work and the little one per cent efforts that coaches love. The former Great Britain international played 31 games for the Leopards in 2024, featuring in the front-row, back-row and loose forward. He even played in the halves a couple of times!

17. Matt Davis

Davis featured predominantly from the bench in 2024, offering Lam’s side great utility value with the ability to play loose forward or hooker. He will enter his third season with the Leopards in 2025.

