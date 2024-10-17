Leigh Leopards swoop for Championship forward who becomes eighth new addition for 2025

Leigh Leopards have confirmed the signing of back-rower Andrew Badrock from relegated Championship side Swinton Lions on a two-year contract from 2025.

The 23-year-old has been a regular for Swinton over the last two seasons, scoring 13 tries in 47 appearances for the Lions.

Badrock becomes Leigh’s eighth confirmed signing for 2025, with the Leopards having already announced the signings of David Armstrong (Newcastle Knights), Isaac Liu (Gold Coast Titans), Tesi Niu (Dolphins), Ben Condon (Manly Sea Eagles), Ryan Brown (Wigan Warriors), Brad Martin (Castleford Tigers) and AJ Towse (York Knights).

“Andrew is a player I’ve been looking at regularly over his two years at Swinton,” Leigh’s head of rugby Chris Chester said.

“He’s a good, athletic back-rower who can also play centre.

“With losing Kai O’Donnell we need to get strength in depth in the back-row position. He has really impressed with his performances for Swinton where he has often been a standout.

“Andrew is a player who I’m looking forward to seeing fit into our system in 2025.”

Badrock made the step up to semi-professional rugby with Swinton ahead of the 2023 season after impressing in the amateur scene for Leigh Miners Rangers.

The back-rower, who turns 24 later this month, made a try-scoring debut for Swinton against Newcastle Thunder at the start of last season and went on to score a try in each of his first four professional games.

Badrock finished his first season in the professional ranks by becoming Swinton’s top try-scorer with seven in 25 games.

During his time in the community game with Leigh Miners Rangers, Badrock represented Lancashire and the England Community Lions.