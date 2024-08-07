Matt Moylan injury update as Leigh Leopards coach confirms Tom Amone boost

Leigh Leopards coach Adrian Lam has confirmed an injury blow to fullback Matt Moylan: but delivered positive news on key prop Tom Amone.

Star man Moylan missed Leigh‘s win over Castleford Tigers on Thursday night with a rib injury and returned in their 28-6 defeat to Wigan Warriors on Tuesday: but he only lasted the first half before succumbing to the same injury at half-time, being replaced by Zak Hardaker.

Speaking in his post-match press conference, Lam admitted that Moylan wasn’t fully fit to play, but the former Australia international wanted to play and help his team-mates out.

“He was 50-50 to play with some rib cartilage issue and it was his call to play in the end so we ran with that,” Lam said post-match. “But roughly 15 minutes in we knew it wasn’t good so we just had to hang onto that until half-time. It was a bit of a gamble that didn’t pay off.

“There was (a temptation to take him off before half-time) but it was just a difficult thing to do. We wanted to see if he could get through that but it just got worse as it went on so we just hung on until half-time.

“I don’t know if you could see him carrying the ball or defending, he just wasn’t himself. I sort of felt for him but I’ve been in that situation as a player myself and you know you’re mentally tough and physically think you can do it but when the physicality of it plays it’s part then it becomes a nightmare so it was that way tonight, we got that wrong so we’ll move on and continue.

“He won’t play this weekend (against Hull FC). We’ve had two short turnarounds to away teams which is difficult to do so at least on this short turnaround we’re going home on Sunday to play Hull FC: and they’ve got their own injury worries too. Matt probably won’t figure in that but he won’t be too far off that.”

Lam delivered positive injury news though on key prop Amone, who is set to return to his side to face Hull FC at the Leigh Sports Village on Sunday afternoon, whilst there is a possibility that halfback Gareth O’Brien and back-rower Oliver Holmes will be available, too.

“Tom Amone will be back,” Lam confirmed. “There’s doubt over Gaz O’Brien. He’ll be eligible to play in the sense of the HIA return to play protocol but I think because it’s been a couple in a row now it might be an extra week so we’re going to have to wait and see what the ruling is on that. I think Oli Holmes is going to be available too I believe.”

