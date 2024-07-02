Leigh Leopards boss Adrian Lam shares positive injury update ahead of Wigan Warriors trip

Leigh Leopards coach Adrian Lam has provided a positive injury update ahead of their local derby with Wigan Warriors on Friday night.

Speaking in his post-match press conference, Lam confirmed that half-back Gareth O’Brien (failed HIA) and prop Robbie Mulhern (calf) will definitely play, whilst influential captain John Asiata (hamstring) also has a chance of featuring against Wigan at The Brick Community Stadium on Friday evening.

“We’ve got a few faces back into consideration for this weekend so that’s pretty exciting,” Leigh boss Lam said.

“I know it’ll take a few weeks for the players that do come back to find a bit of form with that so I’m aware of that as well, but the squad looks probably the healthiest it’s been all season. I think John Asiata will be included, Robbie Mulhern, Gaz O’Brien – they are the main ones that will be added to that squad.

“The only other ones (missing) I guess are Oli Holmes, who isn’t quite ready, and Ben McNamara who has still got a niggle.

“The key players are obviously our forward pack with John Asiata and Robbie Mulhern. We are going to give John up until kick-off to be right and a decision will be made (on him) right at the last minute but Gaz O’Brien and Robbie Mulhern will definitely be playing.”

Lam is feeling encouraged by the returns of his key players from the treatment room, and whilst he doesn’t expect them to hit form straight away as they regain match sharpness, he knows they’ll be important for his side as they make a surge for the play-offs in the second half of the season.

Lam added: “It’s been very positive for us because we’ve had a few boys that have had HIAs as well so we’ve made sure they’ve got through that process, both of those will be ready in the sense of Gaz O’Brien and Tom Amone, but it’s been a week that we’ve enjoyed because we could focus on making sure that those players who were 50-50 last time out have more of a chance this week.

“I don’t think they are quite where they need to be ready-wise, obviously half the season is gone and they haven’t played (much), and they need to play games to get your fitness and load where you need it to be so it’s going to take some weeks for them to get to their max but we’ve just got to make sure that we get the changes right if they play and how much time they have within the 80-minute game.”

