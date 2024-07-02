England set to take on Australia in Las Vegas rugby league showdown in 2025

England’s women are reportedly set to square off against their Australian counterparts in Las Vegas in 2025 as part of an extended, bumper schedule to kick off the new season.

The Vegas schedule is set be confirmed as early as this week according to reports Down Under, with two NRL fixtures the headline act.

Penrith Panthers and Canberra Raiders will host fixtures against Cronulla Sharks and the Warriors. There will also be a Super League fixture pencilled in too – with Wigan Warriors and Warrington Wolves facing off in the United States.

And now, it has emerged a fourth fixture will be added to the event as the NRL looks to make Vegas 2025 even bigger than this year’s event, which was widely considered a huge success.

That will include Stuart Barrow’s England heading Stateside to take on reigning world champions Australia in a mouthwatering Test match between two of the world’s best international sides.

The Vegas event attracted a crowd of over 40,000 at Allegiant Stadium earlier this year, and the hope is that there will be an even bigger attendance this year.

NRL officials are buoyed by the prospect of Super League supporters travelling in huge numbers to play their part in the event.

But there is now also the added prospect of more exposure with a leading women’s game being added to the mix. Wigan and Warrington are expected to confirm their participation in the Vegas event in the coming days.

The Warriors have been a major driver in getting a Super League fixture over the line, with officials in the UK keen to muscle in on the momentum being generated Stateside after the inaugural Vegas event.

And it looks as though England’s women will now be added to the equation and play their part, too.