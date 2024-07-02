Every major rugby league nation’s next fixture including several with no fixture planned

The international break has now been and gone, with many rugby league watchers – including ourselves – in disbelief at how low that side of the game has sunk in recent years.

England‘s men and women both beat France at the Stade Ernest-Wallon on Saturday in front of just 4,500 spectators.

The Championship clash between Toulouse Olympique and Featherstone Rovers which followed drew in 407 more than that, which pretty much sums up just how dismal the situation is.

Shaun Wane’s England now have a reduced two-match test ‘series’ against Samoa to look forward to this autumn, but what awaits the rest of the ‘best’ nations in our sport?

Below, we take a look at the top 17 by order of the official International Rugby League rankings…

Note: If any of these aren’t up to date, or any information is missing/needs changing, then please do get in touch.

LRL RECOMMENDS: England’s victory against France was an embarrassment – International rugby league could disappear unless someone actually acts

Top 17 Nations who next play in 2024 (confirmed games in bold)

Australia (#1) – Pacific Championships in autumn 2024 with exact details still TBC

New Zealand (#2) – Pacific Championships in autumn 2024 with exact details still TBC

England (#3) – A two-match Test Series against Samoa in October/November 2024

Samoa (#4) – A two-match Test Series against England in October/November 2024

Tonga (#5) – Pacific Championships in autumn 2024 with exact details still TBC

Papua New Guinea (#6) – Pacific Championships in autumn 2024 with exact details still TBC

Fiji (#7) – Pacific Championships in autumn 2024 with exact details still TBC

France (#8) – 2026 Rugby League World Cup European Qualifiers which are expected to take place before end of 2024

Cook Islands (#10) – Pacific Championships in autumn 2024 with exact details still TBC

Serbia (#11) – A friendly v The Netherlands in Belgrade on September 28, 2024

The Netherlands (#12) – A friendly v Scotland in Sassenheim on September 14, 2024

Malta (#14) – A friendly v The Netherlands in Nieuwegein on October 5, 2024

Ireland (#16) – A friendly v The Netherlands in Zaandijk on September 21, 2024

Wales (#17) – 2026 Rugby League World Cup European Qualifiers which are expected to take place before end of 2024

There are just six of the ‘best’ 17 rugby league nations who have a game officially in their diary before the end of this year, and we’re in July!

Four of those involve The Netherlands, who play four games in a well-organised schedule between September and October, including three on home soil. Notably however, we believe Scotland and Ireland’s ‘A’ teams will be the ones lining up against them.

Scotland A vs 🇳🇱 Here is your Scotland A Train-On squad for a big game against the Netherlands in September. With the team being made up from our three Men’s Premiership Clubs, we are very excited for this opportunity! Congratulations to all involved! #scotlandrugbyleague pic.twitter.com/J50Hr83thL — Scotland Rugby League 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@scotlandrl) June 25, 2024

So while those two home nations are technically in action, we won’t see the players who we’ve become akin to seeing pull on their shirt in the last few years.

We’re definitely not saying, ‘what’s the point?’, because games at international level are needed desperately. But if it is to be ‘A’ teams, that certainly takes a bit of glamour away.

Elsewhere, the Pacific Championships looked nailed on to return for a second edition before the end of 2024, while France – along with Serbia, Ukraine (#20) & Wales – are expected to be involved in the 2026 Rugby League World Cup European Qualifiers.

READ NEXT: Five-point plan to begin to rebuild international rugby league’s fortunes in northern hemisphere

Top 17 Nations who next play in 2025

None

Those World Cup European Qualifiers later this year are to determine who takes the last spot in the 2025 World Series.

That tournament will consist of the Cook Islands, Jamaica (#18), South Africa (#25) and the winners of the European Qualifiers.

Jamaica will be one of the four nations involved in the 2025 World Series competing for a spot in the 2026 Rugby League World Cup

And accordingly, the winners AND runners-up of the 2025 World Series will then take the final two spots available in the reduced 10-nation World Cup in 2026.

It’s worth nothing that the host(s) of that World Cup are also still to be confirmed. We already know the hosts of the next three FIFA World Cups in football up until 2034, by the way!

LRL RECOMMENDS: The players who can represent England you didn’t know including NRL stars & Leigh Leopards duo

Top 17 Nations who next play in 2026

Lebanon (#9) – 2026 Rugby League World Cup

We’re sure this will change, it has to, but Lebanon qualified for the 2026 World Cup based upon the fact that they made the quarter-finals of the delayed 2021 edition.

But the Cedars – as far as we know – haven’t played another game since their quarter-final exit to Australia in November 2022 and won’t be playing again until the next World Cup as things stand.

READ NEXT: 2024 international rugby league calendar, including confirmed fixtures & results

Top 17 Nations with no game scheduled

Italy (#13)

Greece (#15)

Italy don’t currently have a fixture scheduled

Italy played three games in 2023 – one in Udine against Serbia and two over in Sydney against South Africa and Malta. They haven’t played this year however, and don’t have another game planned as things stand.

Greece meanwhile played as recently as May 25, beating Norway 34-26 in Athens. But they too do not have another game in the diary now.

RELATED: Ireland, Scotland & Italy denied 2026 Rugby League World Cup qualification shot as quintet see membership status dropped