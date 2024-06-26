2024 international rugby league calendar, including confirmed fixtures and results

Here is the 2024 international rugby league calendar in full, including every confirmed fixture and result for the men’s, women’s and wheelchair matches.

The next Rugby League World Cup is expected to be held in the southern hemisphere in 2026, including a 10-team men’s tournament, although the details are yet to be officially confirmed.

But in the meantime, a number of international matches have already been played in 2024 so far, and there’s plenty more to come at the end of the Super League and NRL seasons this autumn.

England will host Samoa in a two-match test series, with Shaun Wane’s side set to tour Australia to contest an Ashes series in 2025.

The Pacific Championships will be held Down Under this autumn, with Australia, New Zealand, Tonga, Papua New Guinea, Fiji and the Cook Islands all taking part – but details on that are still to be confirmed.

Below is the full international rugby league schedule (men’s, women’s and wheelchair) for 2024, according to the International Rugby League website at the time of writing on June 26

2024 international rugby league calendar: Fixtures and results

Men

February 4 – North Macedonia 22-36 Chile, Forshaw Rugby Park

February 17 – Montenegro 34-52 Serbia, FK Arsenal Stadium

February 18 – North Macedonia 18-22 Malta, Forshaw Rugby Park

March 1 – USA 16-16 Canada, Valley Hill High School, Las Vegas

May 25 – Greece 34-26 Norway, Agios Dimitrios Municipal Stadium

June 29 – France v England, Stade Ernest Wallon, Toulouse

October 27 – England v Samoa, The Brick Community Stadium, Wigan

November 2 – England v Samoa, AMT Headingley Rugby Stadium, Leeds

Pacific Championships schedule to be confirmed

Women

January 28 – Ghana 20-30 Nigeria, University of Ghana Stadium

April 13 – France 58-0 Greece, Stade Georges Dartiaih

April 27 – Italy 6-56 Netherlands, Maurizio Quaggia Stadium

April 27 – Wales 28-10 Ireland, Cardiff University Sports Fields

May 15 – Uganda 16-18 Kenya, Elite Stadium, Kampala

May 18 – Uganda 13-12 Kenya, Elite Stadium, Kampala

May 18 – Greece 32-4 Serbia, Agios Dimitrios Municipal Stadium

May 19 – Ireland 16-12 Netherlands, Donnybrook Stadium, Dublin

June 22 – Serbia 0-58 France, SC Radnicki Beograd, New Belgrade

June 22 – Netherlands 6-48 Wales, RC Waterland, Purmerend

June 29 – France v England, Stade Ernest Wallon, Toulouse

September 19 – Kenya v Nigeria, Impala Rugby Stadium, Nairobi

September 22 – Kenya v Nigeria, Impala Rugby Stadium, Nairobi

November 6 – USA v Jamaica, Hodges Stadium, Jacksonville

Pacific Championships schedule to be confirmed

Wheelchair

February 2 – USA 24-78 Wales, Myrtle Beach Sports Centre

February 3 – USA 22-52 Wales, Myrtle Beach Sports Centre

June 8 – Ireland 68-32 Wales, Kingfisher Sports Centre

June 8 – Scotland 64-52 Wales, Kingfisher Sports Centre

June 8 – Ireland 68-34 Scotland, Kingfisher Sports Centre

