Leigh Leopards have been left sweating over the fitness of a handful of players following their Magic Weekend victory against Warrington Wolves, including Tesi Niu.

Niu opened the scoring just five minutes into Saturday evening’s clash at the Hill Dickinson Stadium, which Leigh went on to win 24-6 chalking up their eighth victory in ten games.

The win has also ensured Adrian Lam’s side will at least keep within touching distance of the Super League play-off spots.

But ahead of next weekend’s home game against Castleford Tigers, Niu is now among a number of injury concerns having been forced off following what appeared to be a hip drop tackle by Warrington hooker Sam Powell.

Powell saw yellow for the tackle, and may well face further disciplinary action from the Match Review Panel on Monday.

Leigh injury update following Magic Weekend win as fresh concerns revealed

The Leopards scored their 24 points unanswered against Wire on Merseyside, with the Wolves’ only response coming with a minute left on the clock as Marc Sneyd intercepted a stray pass and raced away to dot the ball down under the sticks.

Post-match, Leigh head coach Lam provided a breakdown of the injury worries, detailing: “We had a couple of niggling injuries during the game.

“Robbie Mulhern didn’t come back out for the second half, and (Joe) Ofahengaue got taken off precautionary because of his calf with 30 minutes to go.

“Tesi Niu came off with around 25 minutes to go, so we only had one player on the bench and we had to try to rotate.

“Then, Isaac Liu was cramping up as well.”

Elsewhere, half-back Adam Cook was clutching at his shoulder in the moments following the game, while full-back David Armstrong – who scooped the Player of the Match award – revealed on Sky Sports that he could not see out of his left eye.

Australian ace Armstrong, another of Leigh’s try-scorers, had been caught in the eye in a tackle by Warrington’s James Bentley during the first half.

Lam said: “(Adam) Cook’s alright, Davey (Armstrong)’s got some issues with his vision at the moment.

“We’ve got a seven-day turnaround into next week (when we play Castleford), so he should be alright with that.

“It was a tough performance in the second half, it was courageous how we hung in there with people out of position and just got the job done.”