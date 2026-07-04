Leigh made it eight wins from ten with a scintillating showing as they thumped Warrington Wolves 24-6 at Magic Weekend on Saturday evening.

Live from the press box at the Hill Dickinson Stadium, our Leopards ratings…

David Armstrong – 9

Comfortably Armstrong’s best game since his long-awaited return from injury. At his blistering best for his first half try, and kept Wire to nil at the end of the first half with a superb try-saver on Ewan Irwin. One of many terrific defensive reads.

Bailey Hodgson – 8

A much better showing on the wing from Hodgson than we saw at Hull KR a couple of weeks ago.

Tesi Niu – 7

A good evening’s work from Niu, who took the opening try of the game very well. Rating would have been higher had his evening not been ended prematurely by a woeful challenge from Sam Powell which resulted in a yellow card.

Umyla Hanley – 9

We’re running out of superlatives for Hanley, who was just absolutely unreal yet again. A great offload set Armstrong away for his first half try, and we’re glad the centre got one of his own midway through the second 40, his performance more than deserved it.

Innes Senior – 8

Very good from Senior, who we’s still have down as one of the most underrated recruits of the season based upon the consistency with which he’s delivered. He made a great try-saver on Lachlan Webster late in the first half.

Adam Cook – 8

Another good effort from Cook, whose one flaw continues to be his accuracy from the kicking tee. Three from six to end the evening here, and there would have been another success among those had he not taken long enough for the shot clock to run out!

Lachlan Lam – 8

Silky stuff from Lam, who was at something like his best here.

Joe Ofahengaue – 8

Another mammoth display from Ofahengaue. We could have written that before the game even began, such is his consistency.

Liam Horne – 8

Among Horne’s best performances in a Leigh shirt to date, with a couple of huge involvements defensively.

Robbie Mulhern – 8

Great stuff from Mulhern, as has become the usual.

Frankie Halton – 8

Another really, really impressive display from Halton.

Owen Trout – 7

Good work in an 80-minute showing from Trout. Leigh are better with him than without.

Isaac Liu – 8

Liu didn’t spend much time off the field at all, putting in a huge shift to help Leigh out. He paid for it in the end with what looked like – and we hope was just – cramp. Huge praise.

Edwin Ipape (Interchange) – 9

The performance we’ve been waiting for all season from Ipape. Simply superb, a wrecking ball both defensively and offensively. A couple of trademark lung-busting bursts and a try out of dummy-half. Chef’s kiss!

Louis Brogan (Interchange) – 8

Brogan’s form has gone under the radar, but he’s been building steadily, and this was arguably his best game yet.

Matt Davis (Interchange) – 8

Davis will be very pleased with the impact he had off the bench here in the last half-hour or so. A huge upturn given what we saw against Hull KR a couple of weeks ago.

Gareth O’Brien (Interchange) – 7

O’Brien didn’t have much to do in the half-hour he played, but he didn’t do anything wrong.

Aaron Pene (18th Man) – N/A

Played the last 13 or so minutes having been allowed to be involved due to Niu going off through foul play from Sam Powell. The prop has had plenty of criticism in recent months, but didn’t do much wrong here.