Liverpool is a city which means a lot to the Lams: and Lachlan is bursting with pride at leading Leigh Leopards on Merseyside during Magic Weekend.

This weekend in Super League brings the latest edition of Magic, expected to be the biggest yet.

Split evenly across Saturday and Sunday, six games will all take place at the Hill Dickinson Stadium, the state-of-the-art home of Premier League club Everton.

Lachlan and his Leopards team-mates will attempt to get the better of local foes Warrington Wolves on Saturday evening.

And they will do so just three miles from where his grandmother Jennifer, the mother of Leigh head coach Adrian, was raised.

‘It’s obviously special for me to come back here… I’ve been very fortunate to do a lot of things in my career so far, but this will definitely be up there’

Lachlan is a fully-fledged Papua New Guinea international, owing to his grandfather, who his Liverpudlian grandmother met on the island of Rabaul soon after she and her family emigrated to Australia.

Speaking to LoveRugbyLeague earlier this week about his love for the city he’ll be playing in this weekend, half-back Lachlan said: “My dad’s mother, she’s a big red (Liverpool FC fan) and she’s from here.

“It’s a little bit different to the other side of my heritage, but it’s obviously special for me to come back here.

“We used to go to her house, because at the time, my great grandmother was alive as well, so we used to go and see her and her husband.

“You forget sometimes because they (great grandparents) are not here any more and my grandparents are in Australia.

“There’s no reason for us to come back, but my dad reminds me quite often (of our Scouse roots).”

Leigh‘s trip to the Hill Dickinson comes on the back of a victory in France at Toulouse Olympique, with that a seventh win in their last nine outings.

Another win on Saturday evening against a high-flying Wire side could take the Leopards to within just two competition points of the Super League play-off spots.

Lam junior continued: “I’ve been very fortunate to do a lot of things in my career so far, but this will definitely be up there.

“The ground is built very close to the city and it’s close enough to Leigh too that I’m sure there’ll be a lot of Leythers cheering us on.

“It’s important for us to get the job done for them.”

Magic Weekend on Merseyside

Leopards head coach Adrian has talked previously of supporting both Liverpool and Everton growing up due to his own grandparents’ household being divided between blue and red.

Where rugby league and the Lams are concerned, the apple doesn’t tend to fall far from the tree.

But in terms of his football persuasion, Lachlan – who holds a British passport via his Scouse ancestry – admits he’s the Black Sheep of the family, opting for a club at the other end of the East Lancs.

He explained: “I’ve made a commitment that I’m going to start getting to a few more games!

“My sponsor Scott has got a box at Manchester United and he always looks after us in getting us to those games.

“The least I can do in return is to do my research and get behind the team a bit more!”

WATCH THE NEW EPISODE OF THE LRL PODCAST!