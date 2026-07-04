Leigh Leopards maintained their push towards the Super League play-offs with another statement win, as they delivered the performance of day one at Magic Weekend by hammering Warrington Wolves.

Sam Burgess’ side were outplayed in every single aspect of the game at the Hill Dickinson Stadium to move the Leopards to within two points of the top six with ten games to go.

Here are the big takeaways from the Leopards’ 24-6 victory, as they continue to catch the eye in style..

Sam Powell in danger of a huge ban

The Warrington Wolves hooker would appear to be in major trouble when it comes to the disciplinary process and the impending meeting of the Match Review Panel on Monday.

Powell’s tackle on Tesi Niu was dangerous and without doubt a hip drop. The fact it ended Niu’s game early means if – certainly, you would argue – there is a charge for the veteran hooker, it will get further penalty points added to it.

It will be a big sanction, and a suspension that will sit Powell out for quite some time, we think.

The fullback decision was wrong

There is a shortage of credible options at fullback admittedly – and hindsight is a wonderful thing – but the decision to go with Ewan Irwin in the role just didn’t really benefit him or the team.

Irwin was somewhat stunted and unable to fully impact the game as he normally did. Marc Sneyd was drafted into half-back in his place but struggled all afternoon, in truth.

It was a gamble, and it backfired. It’s fair to say Sam Burgess got that tactical call wrong. Lachlan Webster – who is a fullback but was on the wing here – or even Jake Thewlis would have been other options for the Wire coach to consider there.

Are Leigh increasing certainties for the play-offs?

They certainly look it – and they’re handily placed, even if they do still sit outside the top six as it stands.

They have seven of their last ten games at home, they are one of the form sides in Super League and perhaps crucially, their spine is now fit and clicking with real momentum.

Adam Cook is starting to thrive as a Super League half-back and how great was it to see David Armstrong back fit and firing at his very best.

Leigh look a good bet to make the six – the big question is, who misses the cut out of the teams that are currently sat inside the play-offs?

Is Joe Ofahengaue one of Super League’s best middles?

We’re saying yes. A lot of what Leigh do is through the likes of Lachlan Lam and Edwin Ipape but week in, week out, big Joe Ofahengaue shines as one of the Leopards’ standouts.

He has been brilliant all season, producing huge stints to get his side on the front foot early on before often returning with minimal rest.

He has been magnificent in 2026: there have been few forwards who have stood out on a consistent basis quite like him.