Leeds Rhinos player ratings: ‘Revved up’ Lachie Miller and ‘sensational’ youngster shine in second-half rout

Leeds Rhinos kept their play-off hopes alive with an impressive second-half performance to down Catalans Dragons 18-6 at Headingley.

After a frustrating first forty, Leeds notched an unanswered 18 points to condemn Steve McNamara’s side to their third defeat in four games.

Here are our Leeds Rhinos player ratings from the vital victory.

Lachie Miller – 9

Threatened to break away with ball-in-hand in the first-half, but he seemed revved up in the second and had a huge effect on the game as he carried with the power of a front-rower. Produced a classy line break and assist for Matt Frawley’s effort and got one of his own for good measure. Importantly seemed more comfortable in the attack.

David Fusitu’a – 7

Produced some strong carries through traffic, and importantly scored a fine try to get Leeds back into the game in the second-half as he barrelled his way through the defence. Performances like this will do his chances of remaining at the club no harm at all.

Paul Momirovski – 7

A decent showing from the Australian centre despite coming up with a few errors. Made some good indents into the Catalans line with plenty of strong carries and also threw a lovely assist to Fusitu’a in the second-half. Importantly grew into the contest.

Harry Newman – 6

Threatened to break away during the first-half, but with Leeds shifting focus to the right edge he couldn’t quite get involved as much in the final forty.

Alfie Edgell – 6

Did a decent job with ball-in-hand, particularly in the back-field, but was targeted by Theo Fages with several bombs and produced a crucial spill to give Catalans the territory for the opening try. Shook this off in the second-half and looked more assured under the high ball.

Brodie Croft – 7

Set a lot of the good Leeds flourishes into motion in a fine showing. Combined well with Frawley, produced some delicious grubber kicks close to the Catalans whitewash and overall looked like a decent threat at the line.

Matt Frawley – 8

A really assured performance from Frawley tonight, as he continues his improvements in a Leeds shirt. Kicked well out of hand and steered his team around to good effect. Also ran a clever support line to score a try.

Sam Lisone -6

Wasn’t his usual barnstorming showing, but looked pretty comfortable in the starting side. Came up with a couple nice carries still.

Andy Ackers -6

Steady is probably the right word. Distributed well at of a messy ruck, and combined well with those around him to decent effect.

Justin Sangare -6

A busy showing as you would expect. Carried well and got involved in the defensive efforts when Catalans looked to roll through the middle.

James McDonnell – 6

Ran really hard off Brodie Croft, and was able to consistently break through the Catalans line; but he also produced some needless offloads which gifted possession away.

Rhyse Martin – 7

Quiet by his own high standards, but his lovely line break and assist to Lachie Miller eventually gave Leeds the win. Also shook off his first miss to slot his next three kicks from the tee.

Cam Smith – 6

Typical Cam Smith showing, just ran his blood to water. Created plenty of work for himself in defence as always and made some decent carries through traffic in attack.

Bench

Tom Nicholson-Watton – 8

Proved why many Leeds fans think highly of him tonight, coming up with a sensational performance. Got stuck into most facets of the game to good effect, and helped Leeds get the upper hand through the middle. This performance has done his chances of regular minutes the world of good.

James Bentley – 5

A good job for the most part but gets a 5 as he came up with some careless errors as he forced needless offloads. Needs to cut this out

Jarrod O’Connor – 7

Added some punch to proceedings upon his arrival, as always. Utilised in a nice way at both 13 and hooker and got involved in a lot of the attacks.

James Donaldson – 6

A real workhorse performance from the outgoing forward, throwing himself into the action on both sides of the ball.

