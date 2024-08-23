Sky Sports have chosen the top-of-the-table clash between Wigan Warriors and Hull KR as their second ‘exclusive’ broadcast pick for Round 25 of the Super League season.

There will be no change to the date or kick-off time of the game at The Brick Community Stadium, which takes place on Friday, September 6 (8pm BST KO).

Earlier this week, it was announced that Sky had chosen Warrington Wolves’ game against St Helens as one of their exclusive matches in Round 25.

That meeting should have taken place on the same Friday night as Wigan‘s clash with Hull KR, but – at the request of the broadcaster – was pushed back to the following day which has sparked fury from those two clubs’ supporters.

Sky Sports confirm second Super League ‘exclusive’ pick for Round 25

As noted above though, there is no change to the date or kick-off time of Wigan and KR’s clash, which could go a long way in determining who lifts the League Leaders’ Shield come the end of the season.

The pair are currently locked level on 34 competition points from their first 22 league games of the 2024 campaign, with the Robins top by the virtue of points difference.

As has been the case for the last couple of weeks since the introduction of the new streaming platform ‘Sky Sports+’, only two matches per Super League round are shown on Sky’s ‘mainstream’ channels.

The two chosen games usually have a half-an-hour pre-match build-up as well with pundits pitchside, while the remaining four matches that weekend are then shown via the red button on Sky Sports+, which is where the streaming side of it comes in.

Where those four games are concerned, there is just five minutes of pre-match build-up and no pundits. Instead, the commentary team provide all of the coverage.

Accordingly, with Friday morning’s announcement regarding Wigan’s meeting with KR being the other exclusive pick in Round 25, it means the schedule for that round is now locked in as below…

Round 25 schedule

Friday, September 6

Castleford Tigers v Leigh Leopards (8pm KO)

Wigan Warriors v Hull KR (8pm KO) – Exclusive Pick

Leeds Rhinos v Hull FC (8pm KO)

Saturday, September 7

Warrington Wolves v St Helens (3pm KO) – Exclusive Pick

Salford Red Devils v Catalans Dragons (6pm KO)

Sunday, September 8

Huddersfield Giants v London Broncos (4pm KO)

