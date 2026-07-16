Leeds Rhinos have set their sights on Cronulla Sharks prop Braden Hamlin-Uele.

Love Rugby League can reveal the Rhinos have entered the race to sign the forward after identifying him as the man they want to replace Mikolaj Oledzki once he departs for Perth Bears at the end of the season.

While Leeds will replace many of their departees internally, a new prop through the Headingley doors has always been a focus and that search has been ongoing for some time.

But Hamlin-Uele, the brother of Wakefield Trinity prop Caleb, has now emerged as their top target.

Leeds face competition for Hamlin-Uele

He has been on the market for some time and he has attracted interest from several Super League clubs. Bradford Bulls, Leigh Leopards and Warrington Wolves are all believed to have shown interest in his services heading into next year.

But the Rhinos have now emerged as a potential destination for the player, who has represented both Samoa and New Zealand during his career.

The 31-year-old has made 134 NRL appearances during his career, with all but one of those coming for Cronulla Sharks. He debuted with North Queensland Cowboys in 2017 before joining Cronulla a year later. He has been a regular with the club throughout his time there but he has made just two appearances this season, suffering some injuries that have limited his game time. He has made six appearances for Newtown in New South Wales Cup.

Now he is pursuing deals in Super League, and Leeds are one of the interested parties. They have already made two signings for next year, their former back-rower Morgan Gannon, who is returning to the club from New Zealand Warriors, and Parramatta Eels star Dylan Walker. Hamlin-Uele could now become the third NRL recruit if Leeds get their way.

Rhinos recruitment plans evolve

The Rhinos are losing a string of players at the end of the season. Oledzki, Harry Newman and James McDonnell are joining Perth, Brodie Croft will join Warrington Wolves while Cameron Smith and Ned McCormack have signed for Wakefield Trinity.

Many of those will be replaced from within. Jack Bird, George Brown and Presley Cassell are all set for more senior roles in the first team next season to go alongside the new signings they plan to recruit.

For now, Leeds are focused on this year. They currently top Super League and are four points clear of second-placed Wigan Warriors.