Leeds Rhinos have lost Keenan Palasia to injury, with the star forward set for a fair spell on the sidelines.

Palasia, who missed Leeds’ win over Catalans Dragons due to a foot injury, has now discovered the extent of that setback, and he is due to miss six weeks of action as a result.

He posted a picture of himself in a protective boot on his socials last week, with head coach Brad Arthur now providing further details on him and Ryan Hall after the injury he picked up at Magic Weekend.

“He’ll probably miss six weeks,” Arthur said. “Hally won’t be right for another couple of weeks, so those two won’t play. But everyone else, we’ve just got to see how we go through the week.

“It’s a blow, but it’s an opportunity for other guys. It’s a blow more for Keenan now because he was playing really well. He was starting to really insert himself as one of the best front rowers, if not the best front rower, in the competition.

“He was really integral in terms of our starts. Him and Mik (Oledzki) have been doing a really good job with our starts. He’s disappointed, but he’ll work hard and get himself ready to be right within that six-week period.”

Cooper Jenkins injury latest

In better news, Cooper Jenkins has been given the all-clear after the eye injury he suffered in Perpignan.

“He’s got some bleeding in behind his eye. He’s had all the testing and everything, and he’s okay at the minute. He trained today and he’ll be all right.

“It was just a blood vessel, but he had blurred vision. The doctors opted to take the precautionary side of it and just make sure his eyesight was getting checked.

“He had a couple of checks in France while he was there, and he’s been checked since we’ve been back, and he’s been given the all-clear.”

Mikolaj Oledzki and Jake Connor will also play despite Arthur admitting they have been carrying niggles in recent weeks.

Cassell’s time to shine

Palasia’s absence is set to provide a more prolonged opportunity for Presley Cassell, who has had to be patient throughout the year, making just six Super League appearances.

“Prez got some good game time. We’re fortunate that we’ve got plenty of quality that we can offload some of the minutes at times and look after some guys when they need it, but also get some good minutes into the other blokes. Prez played on the weekend. He’ll get some good game time.”