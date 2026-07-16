Former Leigh Leopards player Valu Tanē Bentley has made another move in his career after leaving Dewsbury Rams.

Bentley, who was playing for the Leopards’ reserves in 2024 and 2025, headed to the Championship heading into the new season to take on a new challenge.

Bentley, who was born in France but moved to to UK aged six, also had a brief spell with Keighley last year, but returned to the lower leagues with the Rams.

However, after twelve appearances for the club, Bentley has now left Paul March’s squad, having not featured since the defeat to Barrow Raiders on June 20th.

Bentley came off the bench in all of his appearances for Dewsbury, who are currently tenth in the Championship and fighting for a play-off spot. He scored a crucial try in the win over his former club, Keighley, back in February.

The son of former Gateshead Thunder and Oldham player Valu Jack Bentley, Tanē’s is now heading towards a new challenge.

In a statement, the club said: “The Rams can confirm that Valu Tanē Bentley has been released from his contract effective immediately through mutual agreement.

“The Rams would like to thanks Bentley for his time and commitment to the club and wish him all the best in his future.”