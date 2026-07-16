Bradford Bulls have lost five more men to injury following Thursday night’s defeat to Wakefield Trinity – with Eribe Doro the latest forward whose season has been brought to a premature end.

The Bulls showed immense spirit against high-flying Trinity but were beaten 26-12 at Odsal Stadium to keep them on six wins for the season. They head to Leeds Rhinos next week – and will seemingly be doing it tough despite a long turnaround.

That is because more of Kurt Haggerty’s squad succumbed to injuries before and during the game on Thursday night.

Eribe Doro’s season over

Doro picked up a calf injury last week, and Haggerty conceded he will not take to the field again for the remainder of 2026 after scans showed he had suffered two significant tears.

“Eribe is out for the season,” he said. “They’ve found two calf tears. It’s a massive blow, it adds to the list of 10 or 11 (out injured) and I’m down four or five front rowers.”

That is a major blow for Haggerty and Bradford, not least because Loghan Lewis also looks set to join the list of props that will be unavailable for the trip to Headingley.

Lewis got through Wednesday’s captain’s run but declared himself unavailable to feature on Thursday night, with the forward back earlier than expected from an injury suffered earlier in the season.

Lewis will now go see a specialist to determine how long he will be out – with Haggerty admitting the Australian was ‘devastated’.

“Loghan trained in team run – and we had to do that the day before the game because of a short turnaround. He came to the game and said he couldn’t play, we had a plan around the game of starting a bit bigger with Joe Mellor on the bench, and it just throw everything off. Loghan is devastated.”

More injuries for Bradford

The problems do not stop there, either – with three more key Bradford men needing checks in the coming days to determine whether or not they will be ruled out for the West Yorkshire derby at Leeds.

That list includes hooker Andy Ackers, who has picked up thumb damage on Thursday night. Meanwhile, forward Dan Russell had to go to hospital for a check on an eye problem.

Haggerty said: “Andy Ackers has potentially hurt his thumb quite badly. Dan Russell has got a strange and bizarre incident with his eye which I’ll know more about tomorrow, and Waqa Blake is struggling with his knee. We’re a bit walking wounded.”

Haggerty admitted he was proud of his players for the spirit they showed against Wakefield, but conceded he was gutted to have come up short against one of the title contenders having pushed them all the way.

“We put a big theme around the week of beating a team in the top six, and I’m so devastated we’ve not won the game,” he said. “That really stings. The gap is big in terms of longevity in Super League and finances, but when you turn up and compete.. I’m really proud of them.”