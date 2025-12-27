Leeds Rhinos youngster Alfie Edgell has been sent for scans to determine the severity of a quad injury suffered on Boxing Day – after kicking the ball off for the second half.

Edgell immediately left the field seconds after the game against Wakefield Trinity restarted, with Rhinos assistant coach Jamie Langley subsequently confirming post-match that they are unsure about the serious nature of the matter.

The outside back, who started the game for Brad Arthur’s side, will now face a nervous wait to determine how long he could be missing for, with Langley coy on a possible prognosis on Boxing Day after the match.

“We’ll have to see what the scan results produce with Alfie,” he revealed. “He’s felt something in his quad, essentially, when he was kicking the ball off. He’s a little bit down at the minute, you never know until you see the scans these days, and they’re that detailed in what they can reveal, he keeping his fingers crossed.

“He definitely felt something on the kick-off, so we’ll assess that over the next week or so and see where he’s at.”

It would be a major blow for Edgell, who has become something of a regular in Arthur’s plans since the Australian took charge.

However, there was better news on the injury front elsewhere, with Chris Hankinson coming through okay despite dislocating his finger in the match.

Hankinson left the field with Leeds’ medical team unable to properly put the finger back in the joint, but Langley insisted the plan was to take the former Salford man off around that stage in the game anyway.

Langley said: “He’s just had a dislocated finger that they just couldn’t quite get back in. You know if you’ve had one, they are a bit tricky. It’s not the pain, it’s just the fact that you can’t get it back in there on the field.

“We were going to change him around that time anyway. We were due to change Chris around 50-55 minutes. That was the plan. It was just unfortunate that it happened that way, but he’s absolutely fine.”