In 30 years of Super League, some of the finest players ever to have graced the game have starred in Grand Finals: but not all of them have actually won one, let alone a handful.

However, some have dominated the biggest game of the year and won at Old Trafford multiple times.

That got us thinking: if we were to put an all-star Super League side together based solely on Grand Final victories, who would make the cut? Here’s who we worked out..

1. Leon Pryce (6)

He’s played in a variety of decisions and as you’ll see, the two half-backs are pretty much untouchable in here – so former St Helens and Bradford star Pryce gets the nod at fullback. He’s won three with the Bulls, and three with the Saints. Other fullbacks that came close were Robbie Hunter-Paul (four) and Jack Welsby (four).

2. Tommy Makinson (5)

A mainstay of the Saints’ four-peat side, Makinson was a winner in 2014 as well as in four consecutive years in more recent times.

3. Kallum Watkins (6)

Perhaps unsurprisingly, the first of a huge number of Leeds’ golden generation. Watkins will still hope he has at least one more Grand Final victory in him too given the form he showed in 2025.

4. Mark Percival (5)

Another centre still playing at the highest level, Percival has the same five Grand Final victories as his long-time partner in the backline at Saints in Makinson.

5. Ryan Hall (6)

Super League’s best winger unsurprisingly makes the cut!

6. Danny McGuire (8)

Only one man has more Grand Final victories than our two half-backs in this team. You’ll be shocked to learn it’s an all-Leeds pairing, with McGuire playing in every single one of Leeds’ Old Trafford triumphs from 2004 through to 2017.

7. Rob Burrow (8)

And of course, that means the late, great Burrow also joins his great mate in the halves.

8. Kylie Leuluai (6)

The finest overseas prop in Super League history? Based on Grand Final victories, it’s something we simply can’t argue with!

9. James Roby (6)

Nobody has played in more Grand Finals than our next two inclusions, though one has a slightly better record than the other. However, Roby’s six Grand Final rings are not to be sniffed at: a mighty fine haul for an iconic player.

10. Jamie Peacock (9)

Next up – the greatest Old Trafford player ever according to the stats. Peacock won a staggering NINE Grand Finals: three with Bradford before making the switch across West Yorkshire and winning another six with Leeds. Incredible.

11. Liam Farrell (6)

A rare break from Leeds players! Long-serving Wigan Warriors captain Farrell has half a dozen Grand Final rings to his name.

12. Jamie Jones-Buchanan (8)

Back to the Rhinos, and a man whose personal haul of Grand Final wins is only beaten by his long-time team-mate in the shape of Peacock. Jones-Buchanan will hope to lead Leeds to another title in 2026 as CEO.

13. Kevin Sinfield (7)

Sinfield has seven wins at Old Trafford, with his final match in 2015 victory on the biggest stage of them all before retiring.

Bench: Brent Webb (5), Kylie Leuluai (6), Carl Ablett (7), Ryan Bailey (6)

And it’s an all-Leeds bench to finish us off! Our one back on there is the out-and-out fullback with the most wins in overseas star Webb, while there are three forwards, each with at least half a dozen Grand Final rings to their name.