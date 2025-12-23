Wakefield Trinity name five debutants in Boxing Day squad

Wakefield Trinity have named a strong 22-man squad to face Leeds Rhinos at Headingley, with five off-season recruits included in the wider group.

Ex-Leeds man Jack Sinfield is the headline name, returning to the club for the first time since leaving earlier this off-season, while fellow recruits Will Tate, Kian McGann, Tray Lolesio and Jordan Williams also make the wider group.

The Trin head to Headingley looking for their first Boxing Day win since 2023, following last year’s 18-16 defeat.

Wakefield Trinity name Boxing Day squad

While there is no confirmation of their initial starting 13 for the festive clash against their West Yorkshire rivals, Powell has named some of his heavy-hitters in his initial group.

Emerging cult hero Caius Faatili, Corey Hall, Jayden Myers, Oliver Pratt, Ky Rodwell, Cam Scott, Harvey Smith and Isaiah Vagana were all regular features in the Trin’s match-day squad in 2025, and have all been named in the extended group this time out. Elsewhere, Myles Lawford brings further first-team experience to the squad, following his five senior appearances during their 2024 Championship treble.

There are also a number of Academy and Reserve players, with Charlie Abraham, Alfie Briggs, Robbie Brook, Harry Ratcliffe, Dom Sinfield, Rowan Stephenson, Cass Walker-Smith and Jordan Williams also named in the group.

Want more Love Rugby League? Add us as a preferred source on Google and ensure you never miss our exclusives and breaking news!

The announcement of Wakefield’s team for the trip comes after rivals Leeds also named their wider squad.

Chris Hankinson will lead the Rhinos out for the festive clash, while regular first-team members Keenan Palasia, Tom Holroyd, Jarrod O’Connor, Cooper Jenkins, Alfie Edgell and Riley Lumb also make the wider squad.

Wakefield Trinity Boxing Day squad in full

Squad from: Charlie Abraham, Alfie Briggs, Robbie Brook, Caius Faatili, Corey Hall, Myles Lawford. Tray Lolesio, Kian McGann, Ewan Molyneux, Jayden Myers, Oliver Pratt, Harry Ratcliffe, Ky Rodwell, Cameron Scott, Dom Sinfield, Jack Sinfield, Harvey Smith, Rowan Stephenson, Will Tate, Isaiah Vagana, Cass Walker-Smith, Jordan Williams

TUESDAY’S READS ON LRL

Ranking Super League clubs by all-time average crowd: Bradford Bulls THIRD, Hull above Hull KR..

Castleford set to spring major backline surprise with latest squad number reveal

9 Super League cult heroes you had no idea were still playing in Australia’s lower grades

Leigh Leopards face fight to retain star as rival Super League clubs circle