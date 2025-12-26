Former Warrington Wolves and Castleford Tigers prop Samy Kibula will continue his career in the Championship in 2026 after agreeing a deal to join Swinton Lions.

The forward struggled for minutes last year, being limited to just three appearances for Batley Bulldogs after suffering a serious knee injury. He spent 2024 with the Tigers and had loan stints with Batley and Featherstone before being released at the end of that campaign.

But the 26-year-old will now remain in the second tier after agreeing a return to Swinton, the club with whom he made his professional debut as a teenager. He will now head back to the Lions on a permanent basis.

He said: “I’m really happy to be joining the club again. I played here a few years ago and have great memories from that time, so it feels good to be back. I had a bad knee injury last year, but I’ve worked hard and I’m focused on putting that behind me now. I’m looking forward to getting stuck in, contributing to the team, and enjoying my rugby again.”

Swinton coach Paul Wood added: “We’ve been looking for another prop forward since the decision that Adam Sidlow was going to retire, so we were in the market for a like-for-like replacement, and Samy fit the mould perfectly. He’s only 26, but he brings size, power, and experience at both Super League and Championship level.”

“He’s not a one-dimensional prop — he can play with the ball and fits exactly what we’re looking for in the Swinton system. Once he’s match fit, we feel he’ll have a real impact and presence on the field.”

“Samy has clear aspirations to get back to the top level. For him to come in, add experience, leadership, and presence, and be part of our journey this year is really exciting. We’re really looking forward to working with him over the next 12 months.”

The Lions will be part of the 21-team Championship in 2026, after the second and third tiers were merged.