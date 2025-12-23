Super League’s 31st season is just around the corner – with the competition expanding to 14 teams after a record-breaking year on the attendance front.

Crowds are booming across Super League, underlined in 2025 with some huge average attendances, and a number of teams surpassing their historical crowd figures that we have perhaps become used to seeing.

That swell will hopefully increase further in 2026 with the addition of Bradford Bulls, Toulouse Olympique and York Knights – and the removal of (almost all) loop fixtures.

But how have the existing Super League teams done in terms of average attendances over the first 30 years? Of course, they haven’t all been ever-presents: in fact, just four have – Leeds Rhinos, Wigan Warriors, St Helens and Warrington Wolves.

York Knights are set to make their debut in the competition, so they aren’t included on this table, but the other 13 are. Discounting the 2021 season – when games were played as double-headers at various venues – here is how the teams stack up..

Want more Love Rugby League? Add us as a preferred source on Google and ensure you never miss our exclusives and breaking news!

Last on the last is Toulouse, one of three teams who are joining Super League in 2026. They have had just one season in the top flight before and they averaged 4,968 – which is therefore their all-time average in the competition!

The next two teams are perhaps unsurprising. Wakefield sit second-last, though they won’t be there in the years to come you suspect after posting some very healthy crowds since Matt Ellis’ takeover. Just above them are Huddersfield Giants, who have historically averaged around 5,700 supporters.

Next up in 10th is Leigh Leopards. Like Wakefield, they’ll rise up this list in the years ahead but they’re impacted by their early Super League crowds being much lower than what they get these days. Ninth is Castleford Tigers, who sit just above 7,000 on average.

Reigning Super League champions Hull KR are next with an historical average of 8,230. That’s obviously going to up in 2026 and beyond!

Catalans sit seventh with a very respectable average crowd of 8,398, with Warrington Wolves the first of six clubs to get over 9,000.

The top five all have five-figure average crowds throughout their time in Super League. It’s another ever-present in fifth, with St Helens just a couple of hundred behind Hull FC, who are pushing nearly 11,000.

The big surprise? It’s newly-promoted Bradford third on the all-time list! They will do well to average anything like the 11,864 they have pulled in over the course of the summer era on average, but they will hope those days could return one day.

Wigan Warriors, fresh off the back of their biggest ever average attendance in 2025, sit second with 13,001 – while it’s Leeds Rhinos who take top spot here: and by some distance! Here’s the full table..

1. Leeds Rhinos: 14,178

2. Wigan Warriors: 13,001

3. Bradford Bulls: 11,864

4. Hull FC: 10,749

5. St Helens: 10,568

6. Warrington Wolves: 9,098

7. Catalans Dragons: 8,398

8. Hull KR: 8,230

9. Castleford Tigers: 7,063

10. Leigh Leopards: 6,975

11. Huddersfield Giants: 5,738

12. Wakefield Trinity: 5,347

13. Toulouse: 4,968

TUESDAY’S READS ON LRL

Mason Caton-Brown’s first words as Salford owner as Derek Beaumont involvement revealed

Ranking the Championship’s 10 best players in 2026 including SIX London stars

Wigan’s historic Paris trip to become historic double-header with second game on bill

Grading every 2026 Super League alternate kit: Hull FC bottom of class