Super League clubs return to the field on Boxing Day for the first time in the run-up to the 2026 season – with Leeds Rhinos and Wakefield Trinity doing battle at AMT Headingley.

The now-traditional festive meeting between the two West Yorkshire rivals will be the first friendly between top-flight sides this pre-season: but not the first friendly in general, with a couple taking place between Championship sides last weekend.

But with two of the biggest sides in the game squaring off on Boxing Day and Christmas out of the way, it truly rings in the start of the countdown to the new season kicking off in February.

And fortunately, you can watch it all unfold on Friday if you’re not going to be at the game yourself.

That’s because streaming options are available for the festive fixture. Traditionally, Leeds v Wakefield on Boxing Day has been able to watch in recent years, with the OuRLeague platform being the place to go.

However, this year it will instead be on Leeds’ new and improved YouTube channel – which offers a members-only section. That means that, like with OuRLeague, you do have to pay if you want to see the game.

But what else are you going to be doing on Boxing Day other than take in some high-quality action between two of last season’s top six in Super League.

There are plenty of reasons to tune in, too. Leeds will hand out debuts to Ethan O’Neill, Jeremiah Mata’utia and Danny Levi, all of whom joined the club in the off-season.

Meanwhile, Wakefield will also hand out a first appearance in red, white and blue to Jack Sinfield – ironically against the club with whom he has spent his entire career to date before making the switch to Trinity.

To watch the game on Boxing Day and sign up, simply head here.