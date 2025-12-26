Plenty of former Super League stars have been named in Widnes Vikings’ 2026 squad – including high-profile off-season recruit Jordan Abdull.

The Vikings will be hopeful of making a surge up the Championship table under Allan Coleman going into next season following a merger between the second tier and League 1.

They have made a number of headline recruits, with Abdull undoubtedly the biggest name on the list after he took a season out of the game. He returns and will be one of the star names in the whole of the Championship, and Coleman has handed Abdull the number 22 shirt.

Only one of the Vikings’ new signings gets a shirt inside the top 17, with Sam Wilde’s return to the club seeing him take number 11, which was vacated by Rhodri Lloyd after his retirement.

The likes of Nick Gregson and Liam Bent are also promoted into the starting 13. They will wear numbers 13 and 10 respectively.

Coleman’s other new signings include former Huddersfield man Jack Bibby, who wears 20, and ex-Salford youngster Nathan Connell. He will wear number 23. Jay Chapelhow will take 21 after his return to the club for 2026.

Club captain Jack Owens also has a notable number switch. After successfully moving to the centres under Coleman last season, he will now move to number three, with Matt Fleming being promoted to number one for the new season at the Vikings.

Widnes Vikings 2026 squad numbers

1. Matt Fleming, 2 Mike Butt, 3 Jack Owens, 4 Joe Edge, 5 Ryan Ince, 6 Joe Lyons, 7 Tom Gilmore, 8 Dan Murray, 9 Jordan Johnstone, 10 Liam Bent, 11 Sam Wilde, 12 Max Roberts, 13 Nick Gregson, 14 Matty Fozard, 15 Lewis Hall, 16 Danny Langtree, 17 Jake Maizen, 18 Morgan McWhirter, 19 Adam Lawton, 20 Jack Bibby, 21 Jay Chapelhow, 22 Jordan Abdull, 23 Nathan Connell, 24 Frank Sergent, 25 Kieran Taylor, 26 Toby Hughes.