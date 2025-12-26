Leeds Rhinos were victorious on Boxing Day as they defeated Wakefield Trinity 18-10 to retain the Festive Challenge trophy.

Brad Arthur’s side were worthy winners at AMT Headingley, with all their points coming in the first half against Daryl Powell’s side.

All three tries came from academy graduates for Leeds. Young half George Brown was among them, as he caught the eye in the festive fixture to suggest he could push for a spot in Arthur’s plans in 2026.

Alfie Edgell and Riley Lumb were the other try-scorers for Leeds, who led 18-6 at the break.

Wakefield handed debuts out to two new signings, with Jack Sinfield featuring against his former club in his first Trinity appearance, and Tray Lolesio coming off the bench.

Sinfield converted Isaiah Vagana’s first half try which made it 18-6 at half-time, and Trinity scored the only points of the second half. Jayden Myers claimed it, but Sinfield was unable to convert.

Leeds: Edgell, Thomas, Simpson, McCormack, Lumb, Hankinson, Brown, Holroyd, O’Connor, Jenkins, Littlewood, O’Neill, Palasia. Subs: Mata’utia, Levi, Nicholson-Watton, Qareqare, Brown, Hardy, Tooala, Smith, Stead, Lloyd, Smart, Diskin, Butterfield.

Wakefield: Brook, Myers, Pratt, Hall, Tate, Lawford, J Sinfield, Rodwell, Smith, Faatili, Scott, Vagana, Abraham. Subs: McGann, Lolesio, Williams, Walker-Smith, Molyneux, Briggs, Ratcliffe, D Sinfield, Stephenson.

The other early festive game saw a Heavy Woollen derby between Batley and Dewsbury. And it was the hosts who ran out victors, nilling the Rams to win 18-0.

Two tries from Joe Burton and another from Jack Hudson were enough to secure a one-sided win for James Ford’s side on Boxing Day.