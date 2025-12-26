Castleford Tigers have revealed their full squad numbers for 2026, with the club having an entirely fresh group following a dramatic overhaul in the off-season.

Of the initial 17 from last season, only Zac Cini, Daejarn Asi, George Lawler and Alex Mellor retain their jerseys, with 11 new faces drafted in or promoted. Elsewhere, a number of the 2025 group have seen themselves fall down the squad number charts.

This comes amid the arrival of new head coach Ryan Carr, who is tasked with the job of turning the club’s fortunes around after three turbulent seasons in succession.

Castleford Tigers squad numbers revealed as new group formed

New boss Carr has handed eight of his new recruits starting gigs this season, with Blake Taaffe donning the number one shirt, Semi Valemei two, Darnel McIntosh four, Mikaela Ravalawa five, Tom Weaver seven, Renouf Atoni eight, Liam Hood nine and Jordan Lane 11.

Elsewhere, 2025 mid-season recruit Joe Stimson will wear 13.

There are further changes within the top 17, too, with fellow off-season recruits Brock Greacen and Jack Ashworth handed the 14 and 15 jerseys, respectively. Chris Atkin, who joined the Fords partway through 2025, will also wear 17 in his first full season at the club.

As alluded to earlier, Cini, Asi, Lawler and Mellor retain their shirts, with Cini again donning three, Asi wearing six and Lawler and Mellor playing with 10 and 12 on their backs.

Joe Westerman also keeps his spot in the top 17, but does move from number 13 to number 16.

Young guns Fletcher Rooney and Jenson Windley also see themselves climb up the pecking order, with Rooney moving from 23 to 18 this season and Windley from 27 to 24.

Brad Singleton will wear 19 in his first full season at the club, while Off-season recruit Aiden Dooley has been handed the vacant number 20 shirt this year. Louis Senior retains the number 21 jersey.

Fijian international Jason Qareqare moves from number two to 22 this year, following the arrivals of Ravalawa and Valemei, with Sam Hall, Alfie Lindsey, Cain Robb, George Hill and Ramon ‘Razor’ Silva completing the group, wearing 25, 26, 27, 28 and 29, respectively.

The number 23 shirt has been left vacant: but Love Rugby League revealed this week that the club were closing in on a deal to sign Featherstone Rovers’ Jimmy Beckett.

Castelford Tigers 2026 squad numbers in full

1. Blake Taaffe

2. Semi Valemei

3. Zac Cini

4. Darnell McIntosh

5. Mikaele Ravalawa

6. Daejarn Asi

7. Tom Weaver

8. Renouf Atoni

9. Liam Hood

10. George Lawler

11. Jordan Lane

12. Alex Mellor

13. Joe Stimson

14. Brock Greacen

15. Jack Ashworth

16. Joe Westerman

17. Chris Atkin

18. Fletcher Rooney

19. Brad Singleton

20. Aiden Doolan

21. Louis Senior

22. Jason Qareqare

24. Jenson Windley

25. Sam Hall

26. Alfie Lindsey

27. Cain Robb

28. George Hill

29. Ramon ‘Razor’ Silva