Leeds Rhinos have confirmed that winger Ash Handley and prop Tom Holroyd will play no further part in the 2024 Super League campaign.

Handley has been battling a wrist injury for a number of weeks, and played through the pain barrier last weekend in the Magic Weekend defeat to Warrington Wolves.

Coach Brad Arthur confirmed that Handley had been waiting on a date for surgery and he has now gone under the knife, meaning that his season is over with immediate effect. He has been omitted from the squad to face Catalans Dragons on Friday evening as a result.

Meanwhile, Holroyd’s campaign has also been brought to a premature end. The forward has featured only once since early-April and has struggled with concussion-related issues for a prolonged period of time.

READ NEXT: Rugby Football League warn Whitehaven of sanctions if players refuse to fulfil fixtures

His last appearance was in the defeat to Hull FC in mid-June but he will now undergo a specific return to play programme to ensure he is right for the beginning of the 2025 season.

Arthur has been boosted this week with the return of half-back Brodie Croft, though. Croft returned to Australia last week on compassionate grounds following the death of his grandfather, but he is back in the country and back in Leeds’ 21-man squad for a crucial game against the Dragons.

Young winger Riley Lumb also makes a return to the Rhinos’ squad, having suffered a hamstring injury against London Broncos in May. He could be in contention to replace Handley in the side on Friday evening.

Leeds Rhinos 21-man squad: Lachie Miller, David Fusitu’a, Harry Newman, Paul Momirovski, Brodie Croft, Matt Frawley, Andy Ackers, James Bentley, Rhyse Martin, Cameron Smith, Jarrod O’Connor, Sam Lisone, James McDonnell, Justin Sangare, Mickael Goudemand, Jack Sinfield, James Donaldson, Alfie Edgell, Tom Nicholson-Watton, Ben Littlewood, Riley Lumb.

MORE RHINOS: James Donaldson’s next club revealed after Leeds Rhinos exit finalised