Leeds Rhinos head coach Brad Arthur has outlined his plans for their vacant quota spots, providing a hint on off-contract winger David Fusitu’a’s future in the process with an admission on a missed transfer target.

The Rhinos are currently full on quota spots. Papua New Guinean star Rhyse Martin is joining Hull KR at the end of the year though, so one of the seven spots will definitely open up.

And given the way that boss Arthur addressed the situation, it would appear there will be two quota spots available – with an outside-back from overseas on Leeds’ radar and Fusitu’a likely to be let go.

Leeds Rhinos coach details quota spot ambitions with hint dropped on off-contract star’s future

Arthur’s side host Hull FC at Headingley on Friday night, the club who have signed Canberra Raiders winger Jordan Rapana from 2025.

FC are yet to officially confirm that move, but everyone in the game knows now, including Arthur, who admitted he was a player of interest.

The Australian chief said: “He’s signed for Hull FC, I’ve heard.

“I never had a conversation with him, but we’re getting thrown a lot of player options and he was someone that we had some interest in.”

And detailing where he hopes the two quota spots can be filled, Arthur revealed: “We’ve got two quota spots we’re looking at and I want to make sure whatever players we bring in are better than the players that we’ve got, they can do their job and make a difference to the team.

“It’s not so much a winger (we’re after), but another quality outside-back would keep everyone honest and to have competition for spots would be handy.

“A big strong, front-rower who can get out some good minutes would be ideal as well.

“We definitely want to help the boys by boosting the squad. We have two quota spots left and we just need to make sure that we fill them with players that are worthy of joining our team.”