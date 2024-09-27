Leeds Rhinos coach Brad Arthur has been touted as one of a number of candidates for the vacant Brisbane Broncos job – but the role looks set to be landed by ex-Wigan boss Michael Maguire.

The Broncos parted company with Kevin Walters this week after a disappointing season in which they failed to reach the NRL play-offs, just 12 months on from reaching the Grand Final.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, a number of coaches have been linked to the vacant role at Red Hill, including some familiar faces. The likes of Papua New Guinea coach Jason Demetriou have been touted, as has Arthur, who inevitably has been linked with a return to the NRL within weeks of agreeing a new contract to stay with the Rhinos in 2025.

But Rhinos fans can seemingly rest easy: with Broncos officials setting their sights on Maguire according to reports Down Under.

The New South Wales coach has indicated that he would be interested in succeeding Walters in 2025 and has already held talks with the Broncos about becoming their next head coach – a role he has courted for some time.

He is prepared to step down as New South Wales coach to take up the role with Brisbane, marking his return to club coaching after leaving Wests Tigers in 2022.

He has enjoyed immense success on both sides of the world. He led Wigan Warriors to a Super League title before returning to Australia and ending South Sydney Rabbitohs’ 43-year wait for an NRL title in 2014.

Maguire has also coached the New Zealand national side, leading them in the most recent Rugby League World Cup in 2022.

But he has now seemingly been tasked with reviving the fortunes of the Broncos after being sounded out for the job.

FRIDAY’S PICKS ON LRL

👉🏻 Ranking Super League’s top 9 wingers of 2024 with Wigan Warriors, Hull KR and St Helens stars all included

👉🏻 Leigh Leopards DOMINATE pack in combined Salford 13 with Red Devils providing backline stars

👉🏻 Leigh Leopards star ‘to retire’ at the end of the Super League season