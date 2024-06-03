Leading Championship club reportedly issued with winding up order

Championship club Featherstone Rovers have reportedly been issued a winding up order by the asset arm of Investec.

According to reports in City AM, the Post Office Road-based club were issued the order last Thursday, with the order representing a serious statement of intent to shut the club down.

According to the report from City AM, it is unclear what the debts are in relation to.

Whilst this is major news for the club, it’s not the first time they have been issued with a winding up order. They have faced seven in the past between November 2014 and July 2017, all of which were dismissed.

This news comes following reports of unpaid player wages back in March. In the same month, further reports in the I newspaper emerged player agent Damien Dussault was owed over £7000 in agent fees. He also detailed his clients Mark Kheirallah and Johnathon Ford are also owed thousands of pounds.

Love Rugby League have approached the RFL for comment. More information regarding the case can be found here.

Financial issues have also clouded the club in recent months too. As reported by Love Rugby League, current Director Mark Campbell revealed he would step down from his role once the club’s cash flow issues had been resolved.

Speaking at the time, Campbell said: “As the club’s chairman, I take full responsibility for everything that happens at this club and do feel I have taken my eye off the ball due in part to other issues and my own business commitments. In view of this, I will work with Martin and Steve to address the cash flow issue. However, once this task has been accomplished, I will be stepping down as Chairman and from the Board of Directors.

Featherstone currently sit fourth in the Championship table, after slipping to a 42-40 defeat to Swinton Lions at the weekend.

READ NEXT: Alan Shearer & Jonny Wilkinson lead tributes for rugby league icon Rob Burrow