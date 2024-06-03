Alan Shearer & Jonny Wilkinson lead tributes for rugby league icon Rob Burrow

Tributes from across the world have poured in for Rob Burrow following the tragic news of his passing yesterday.

The 41-year-old was diagnosed with MND back in 2019, and used his diagnosis to raise vital awareness and funds for numerous charities & thousands of people.

Alongside former Leeds Rhinos team-mate Kevin Sinfield, Burrow helped to raise over £20 million for charity, and £6 million of which has been used to kick-start the building of the Rob Burrow centre for MND in Leeds, which began on Monday morning.

The brave fight Burrow put up against the disease transcended the world of rugby league. He was awarded an MBE in 2021, and earlier this year a CBE, collecting the latter at Windsor Castle alongside wife Lindsey.

His life in both sport and the fight against MND has touched the hearts of millions across the country, and tributes continue to pour in across social media for Burrow.

Below, we’ve rounded up just a handful of them. Rest easy, Rob 🖤

Ah man. What a guy. What an inspiration. What a hero. A warrior. A Legend. Sleep easy Rob 💔 🙏🏻 https://t.co/Q3UjwCJIzc — Alan Shearer (@alanshearer) June 2, 2024

So incredibly sad to hear of the passing of @Rob7Burrow It is impossible to fathom how one human being could be that strong and courageous. Deepest love and condolences to the family. — Jonny Wilkinson (@JonnyWilkinson) June 2, 2024

Devastating news. A true warrior, legend and inspiration. You will be missed Rob. Love and thoughts with all Rob’s family and friends. https://t.co/Pa4Pm40Pun — Wayne Rooney (@WayneRooney) June 3, 2024

.@leedsrhinos squad one by one greet Rob Burrow’s mum and Dad before they lay some flowers outside Headingley pic.twitter.com/296Njg8kJ6 ‘So brave, so tough. I wish he could have seen the outpouring of love’ An emotional Kevin Sinfield spoke to the BBC to pay tribute to Rob Burrow, his ‘little mate’ and Leeds Rhinos colleague, who died nearly five years after being diagnosed with MNDhttps://t.co/kUViDGaEcC pic.twitter.com/hzGCIrDope — BBC Breakfast (@BBCBreakfast) June 3, 2024 — Arif Ahmed (@ArifAhmedITV) June 3, 2024

‘He just carried on going no matter what.’ Jamie Jones-Buchanan pays tribute to his former teammate Rob Burrow. pic.twitter.com/McKgTd6xPG — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) June 3, 2024

I just wanted to pay my respects to Rob Burrow and his family and friends tonight. I had the pleasure of meeting him just a few times over the years and found him to be an absolute gentleman. His diagnosis was gut wrenching and I remember thinking how incredibly brave he and his… pic.twitter.com/IIteKFt94n — Laura Woods (@laura_woodsy) June 2, 2024

“Rob was truly a great person” Leeds Rhinos’ Cameron Smith pays tribute to Rob Burrow CBE outside Headingley. pic.twitter.com/Epwlebrqzo — Sky Sports Rugby League (@SkySportsRL) June 2, 2024

“If we could be more like Rob Burrow, the world would certainly be a better place” Brian Carney pays a touching tribute to Rob Burrow pic.twitter.com/im1fo8rx6Y — Sky Sports Rugby League (@SkySportsRL) June 2, 2024

Rob Burrow was an outstanding Rugby League player, for club and country. Since December 2019, his courage and humanity – allied to that of his family, friends and former Leeds Rhinos team-mates, led by Kevin Sinfield CBE – has transcended sport. pic.twitter.com/MasZIXAxFU — Rugby Football League (@TheRFL) June 2, 2024

Burrow’s impact has spread far wider than the rugby league world and even further than just the sporting landscape, inspiring so, so many with the way he’s tackled his diagnosis over the last few years.

If that wasn’t already evident enough, the variety of people sending tributes – as below – reinforces it.

Members of the Royal Family, politicians, ex-SAS soldiers, comedians. You name it, they have bid farewell to a true legend in every sense of the word.

A legend of Rugby League, Rob Burrow had a huge heart. He taught us, ‘in a world full of adversity, we must dare to dream.’ Catherine and I send our love to Lindsey, Jackson, Maya and Macy. W — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) June 2, 2024

Extremely sad news. Rob leaves behind an incredible legacy in his work to raise awareness and advocate for those with Motor Neurone Disease. My thoughts are with his family and friends through this time.https://t.co/r4bYS3gZLb — Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) June 2, 2024

Rob was an inspiration to everyone who met him or who heard his incredible story. I was honoured to spend some time with him last year. He drove a fundraising campaign that supports vital new research improving the care for others – not least through the creation of The Rob… https://t.co/1yjfg7uXmM — Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) June 2, 2024

Brave both on and off the field! An absolute legend of a man. RIP Rob Burrow 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/fBkP57Hqi2 — Jason Fox (@jason_carl_fox) June 2, 2024

I’m so sorry. I’ve never felt an atmosphere like the one at the Rob Burrow Strictly Ball. Such overwhelming love in the room. It was an honour to perform for this incredible man and his amazing family and I hope that love is reaching them today. https://t.co/VufkBSU9Lc — Jon Richardson (@RonJichardson) June 2, 2024

We are very sad to hear of the passing of Rugby league legend Rob Burrow. Rob was an inspiration to so many throughout his battle with Motor Neurone disease, raising both funds and awareness of this life limiting illness. We had the pleasure of welcoming Rob and his wife Lindsey… pic.twitter.com/4i42nNd89Q — Coronation Street (@itvcorrie) June 2, 2024

Alongside Burrow, Doddie Weir and Ed Slater have also been at the heart of the fight against MND, with Weir sadly losing his battle in November 2022.

The charity in his name, and Slater, each paid their own tributes to their friend Burrow on Sunday evening after the news of his passing had been made public.

We are so sad to hear of the death of Rob Burrow. Like Doddie, Rob has been a true inspiration for people living with MND. Our thoughts are with Lindsey, their children and all Rob’s family and friends. pic.twitter.com/I7c5k9IM4A — My Name’5 Doddie Foundation (@MNDoddie5) June 2, 2024

Thank you Rob. RIP ❤️ You inspired so many people with and without MND alongside your beautiful family and friends. Say hello to the big giraffe x pic.twitter.com/16JGIM7peX — Ed Slater (@edslater) June 2, 2024

More information on the Rob Burrow Centre for MND, including how donate, can be found HERE.

