Alan Shearer & Jonny Wilkinson lead tributes for rugby league icon Rob Burrow

Louis Chapman Coombe
Rob Burrow

Rob Burrow poses with his children following his and Jamie Jones-Buchanan's testimonial at Headingley in 2020

Tributes from across the world have poured in for Rob Burrow following the tragic news of his passing yesterday. 

The 41-year-old was diagnosed with MND back in 2019, and used his diagnosis to raise vital awareness and funds for numerous charities & thousands of people.

Alongside former Leeds Rhinos team-mate Kevin Sinfield, Burrow helped to raise over £20 million for charity, and £6 million of which has been used to kick-start the building of the Rob Burrow centre for MND in Leeds, which began on Monday morning.

The brave fight Burrow put up against the disease transcended the world of rugby league. He was awarded an MBE in 2021, and earlier this year a CBE, collecting the latter at Windsor Castle alongside wife Lindsey.

His life in both sport and the fight against MND has touched the hearts of millions across the country, and tributes continue to pour in across social media for Burrow.

Below, we’ve rounded up just a handful of them. Rest easy, Rob 🖤

Burrow’s impact has spread far wider than the rugby league world and even further than just the sporting landscape, inspiring so, so many with the way he’s tackled his diagnosis over the last few years.

If that wasn’t already evident enough, the variety of people sending tributes – as below – reinforces it.

Members of the Royal Family, politicians, ex-SAS soldiers, comedians. You name it, they have bid farewell to a true legend in every sense of the word.

Alongside Burrow, Doddie Weir and Ed Slater have also been at the heart of the fight against MND, with Weir sadly losing his battle in November 2022.

The charity in his name, and Slater, each paid their own tributes to their friend Burrow on Sunday evening after the news of his passing had been made public.

More information on the Rob Burrow Centre for MND, including how donate, can be found HERE.

LRL’S OWN TRIBUTE: RIP Rob Burrow – The greatest rugby league superhero of them all

