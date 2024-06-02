Leeds Rhinos legend Rob Burrow passes away at the age of 41

Leeds Rhinos have confirmed the passing of rugby league legend Rob Burrow at the age of 41.

Burrow was one of the modern era’s true outstanding players in a decorated and stellar career with the Rhinos, but it is the tireless work he has done post-playing which has cemented his legacy as one of the country’s most inspirational figures.

His incredibly brave fight with Motor Neurone Disease since being diagnosed in December 2019 has captured the attention of the nation, with Burrow and close friend Kevin Sinfield helping raise millions of pounds to support people battling the condition.

Burrow passed away peacefully at Pinderfields Hospital in West Yorkshire surrounding by his family, after falling ill earlier this week.

He won every honour possible throughout a glittering playing career and was the heartbeat of the Rhinos’ golden generation. Making his debut for Leeds in 2001, he helped the Rhinos end a 32-year wait for a league title just three years later, winning the Super League Grand Final in 2004.

Burrow won eight Grand Finals for the Rhinos, which included the 2011 triumph that featured arguably the greatest try in Grand Final history.

Burrow made 492 appearances for the club, placing him in fifth in the club’s all-time list of career appearances. He scored 196 tries for a total of 1,103 points.

He was capped 15 times by England and played five more tests for Great Britain including a Man of the Series performance in 2007 for the national side. He won the Challenge Cup at Wembley in 2014 and 2015 as well as three World Club Challenges and three League Leaders Shields.

Burrow has helped inspire almost £20million in fundraising across the UK and Ireland, which has helped create a new Rob Burrow Centre for MND at Seacroft Hospital in Leeds.

The planned groundbreaking of that hospital will go ahead on Monday as planned, at Burrow’s request. Leeds have requested that everyone respect the privacy of the Burrow family, with the gates of Headingley Stadium open on Sunday evening for visitors to come and pay their respects to a rugby league great.

Love Rugby League would like to send their condolences to the Burrow family.