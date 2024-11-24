Championship stalwart secures future ahead of 2025

Championship outfit Featherstone Rovers have announced a one-year contract extension for stalwart Josh Hardcastle.

Pontefract-born Hardcastle, who spent time in Wakefield Trinity’s youth system, has made every one of his 172 senior career appearances for Fev since making his first-team debut in February 2017 against Halifax Panthers.

Scoring 75 tries – and one goal – in the process, the utility also donned a shirt for community club Featherstone Lions and amateur outfit Whitsunday Brahmans in Australia prior to getting his breakthrough with Rovers.

Championship stalwart Josh Hardcastle secures future with Featherstone Rovers ahead of 2025

Now 32, Hardcastle featured for Fev at Wembley in 2021, lifting the 1895 Cup after a 41-34 victory in the competition’s final against York.

Suffering a stroke last year, he returned to action at the beginning of the 2024 campaign, playing 27 games across all competitions as James Ford’s side finished 6th in the Championship.

Having seen his extension into 2025 confirmed, the veteran said: “I’m really happy to sign another deal at Rovers, I can’t wait for 2025 already.

“I’ve been here my entire career and never thought about going anywhere else, it’s a club that means so much to me and I want to see what we can achieve next year.

“The club has stuck by me and I’m keen to give my all to this jersey and play out the rest of my career here.”

Ford added: “It was a no brainer for us to re-sign Josh, he lives and breathes Featherstone Rovers and is such an important part of our side.

“He’s overcome some serious adversity to re-establish himself of one of our most dependable players, who performs to a high level week in week out.

“Josh is a real competitor, bringing a hard edge to our side and pushes people to be better every day, we’re pleased he’ll be going round again with us next year.”

