Keighley Cougars’ home ground has been deemed unplayable for the second time in a matter of weeks: with their already re-arranged Championship clash against Dewsbury Rams now having to be moved venue.

Back on July 12, Keighley had been set to host Dewsbury at Cougar Park, but the game was postponed not long before kick-off due to the field being deemed to hard to play on.

The Cougars even called in the help of the local fire department to try and water the pitch so it softened up, but it was deemed unsafe and the game was re-arranged for this coming Wednesday night (July 29).

But now, another inspection has found that the Cougar Park playing surface is still not fit for purpose: so just over 24 hours out from the re-arranged Championship clash, the game against the Rams has had to move venue.

The Cougars will now host Dewsbury on the artificial pitch at Rose Cottage, the 1,000-capacity home of local outfit Keighley Rugby Union, who compete in the seventh tier of the 15-a-side code.

Rose Cottage is only two miles or so away from Cougar Park, but as confirmed on Tuesday evening, logistics have meant that kick-off on Wednesday night has had to be pushed back by 15 minutes to 7.45pm.

Ian Hardman’s Keighley side sit 16th on the Championship ladder ahead of the midweek clash, and have lost their last seven games.

Opponents Dewsbury are also out of form having lost each of their five matches, but Paul March’s side still sit 11th and are on the cusp of the second tier play-offs, only needing to finish in the top ten this term to be involved in those come the end of the season.

Victory on Wednesday night would move the Rams level on competition points with tenth-placed Batley, and could even see them leapfrog the Bulldogs into the play-off spots, depending on points difference.