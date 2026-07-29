Bradford Bulls have announced that six stars will depart come the end of the season, including Super League stalwart Chris Atkin as well as overseas duo Dan Russell and Mitch Souter.

Wednesday evening saw the Bulls announce their end-of-year release list, becoming the first top-flight club to do so this term with seven rounds of the regular season remaining.

Headlining their six exits, 33-year-old utility Atkin has spent just a few months at Odsal, though only penned a deal until the end of the season when he joined Bradford from fellow Super League outfit Castleford Tigers back in March.

The veteran, who picked up two England Knights caps on the international stage back in 2018, boasts over 300 career appearances: and it remains unclear whether he will play on beyond the end of this season.

Elsewhere, Aussie hooker Souter has been with the Bulls since 2024 and was a regular for them in the Championship, but has found game time harder to come by this year following the promotion to the top tier, playing just 11 games so far in 2026.

Papua New Guinea international Russell has made a couple more appearances than that, but his stint at Odsal will come to an end after just 12 months having joined Kurt Haggerty’s side from Warrington Wolves.

Outside-back Guy Armitage had already announced his impending departure via social media, but is noted on the release list.

Joe Keyes and Sam Hallas round the sextet of departees off, with confirmation also included in Monday evening’s press release that injured loanee Ed Chamberlain has now returned to parent club Hull FC to continue his rehabilitation.

12-time Ireland international Keyes – who hasn’t played a game since February – will bring an end to his third stint at Bradford having returned ahead of the 2025 campaign, with the half-back’s career appearance tally now above the 200-mark.

Utility Hallas has played ten times this term, with 166 of his 198 career appearances to date made in a Bulls shirt across four stints. This most recent spell with the club has ran since the start of 2024.

‘I wanted to be open and honest to give them that opportunity to find something, instead of waiting until the deadline on August 31’

Currently sat 12th on the ladder, the Bulls have seven games remaining this season, starting with this weekend’s trip to reigning Super League champions Hull KR.

As the six end-of-year departures were confirmed, head coach Haggerty said: “There’s a great analogy we use in camp where we talk about soldiers, and they’ve all been really good soldiers.

“They’ve all worked extremely hard, they’ve helped fight the cause for this year with it being our first year back in Super League.

“What I did say from the first day I came to the club was for any players we knew we wouldn’t be keeping moving forward, I would let them know as early as possible so they can either sort an opportunity at another club or effectively go back and find work.

“I wanted to be open and honest to give them that opportunity to find something, instead of waiting until the deadline on August 31, so we’ve done it as respectfully as we can.

“The conversations are always very difficult, but as we’ve always spoken about, there are no grey areas at this club. We’re very open and honest and the lads have been first class responding to the news – I think that has shown in their performances over the last couple of weeks.

“I never had any doubt in my mind that any of the players are not fully invested for the last seven games of the season. They’ve mentioned to me before I’d even spoken to them about how they are fully invested, fully committed into this group and that they’ve made friends for life.

“There is no doubt we will get the best out of every player, whether they’re playing or not, for the rest of the year.

“If you come and see our environment, people still have got a smile on their face and they appreciate the honesty – it’s a reflection of the group of men I coach and I wish them the very best moving forward.”

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