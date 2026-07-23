Bradford Bulls’ reserves captain Finn Thompson has sealed a permanent move to Dewsbury Rams, penning a contract until the end of the 2027 season with the Championship club.

Forward Thompson, who also spent time on the books of fellow Super League outfit Wakefield Trinity, arrived at Odsal ahead of 2026.

Named as the skipper of Bradford’s second string, he is yet to make his professional debut in the game, but will now get the opportunity to with Dewsbury.

The Gateshead Storm junior departs for the Championship on a permanent basis with the Bulls’ reserves sat sixth in the table having won seven of their 13 games to date this term.

Bradford Bulls young gun Finn Thompson makes immediate permanent Championship switch to Dewsbury Rams

Bradford’s reserves have just three games remaining this season, taking on St Helens on Friday evening before going up against their counterparts from Leigh Leopards and Huddersfield Giants to conclude the campaign.

Thompson’s immediate switch to Dewsbury means he’s in contention to make his debut for the Rams, and in turn his senior bow in the game, this weekend as they travel to Goole Vikings.

Having tied the youngster down until the end of next season, Rams head coach Paul March said: “He’s another young promising player we can play in the middle or the back row.

“Like so many others, he’s coming for an opportunity to play on the first-team, and I’m sure he’ll repay us with his worth ethic and drive to succeed.”

Play-off hopefuls Dewsbury currently sit 11th on the Championship ladder, and have seven games remaining before the end of the regular season, including Sunday’s clash against Goole.

If they are to be involved in the play-offs, the Rams – who have lost their last four games on the spin and were beaten 36-18 at home by Halifax Panthers last time out – must finish inside the second tier’s top ten.

As things stand, tenth place belongs to Whitehaven, who have one competition point more to their name having played two games more.

The pair have still got to square off against one another before the regular season comes to an end, and that clash up in Cumbria midway through next month could well prove pivotal to the final standings.