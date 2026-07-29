Bradford Bulls teenager set for debut amid two injury boosts

Bradford Bulls will hand a debut to Alfie Leake when they make the trip to face Super League champions Hull KR this weekend.

The Bulls are struggling on the injury front but that has presented an opportunity to Leake, another member of the Bradford academy system.

After six Championship appearances for Hunslet and Salford this year, a chance in Super League has now presented itself for the prop, with Jack Ormondroyd now ruled out for the remainder of the season with an ankle issue.

“We did it in a team meeting this morning,” Bulls head coach Kurt Haggerty said.

“I’d spoken to him privately with the staff and we celebrated as a team this morning. So yeah, that was a nice moment for everybody.

“And that’s why I’ve stayed away from the loan market as much as I can, because to have them moments, especially to a boy who we class as one of our own, it’s so important. Them moments and me delivering that moment is pretty special.”

Bradford have received some positive injury news, with Phoenix Steinwede available for selection after suffering an injury last week, and while Jayden Nikorima will miss out with a shoulder injury, he is due to return against Warrington Wolves next week.

“It’s a recurring shoulder blade injury,” Haggerty said.

“So Jayden’s not as bad as what we first thought. So he could potentially be available for Warrington. He’s aggravated a previous injury.”

Jamie Gill is also in contention to play while former hooker Thomas Doyle has returned to the club on a one-week loan from Wakefield Trinity and will be available to play this week.

The Bulls are currently twelfth in Super League after securing six wins from their 20 league games so far this season. They have won just one game on the road this season when they took on Huddersfield Giants earlier this month.